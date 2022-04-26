EAU CLAIRE — The San Francisco Chorale Society will perform the product of a collaboration between two UW-Eau Claire professors; a song titled “To A Lost Year.”
Last spring, the Chorale Society put out a call for composers to create a song focusing on the hardships of the pandemic and how the world is coming out of it.
Chia-Yu Hsu, associate professor of music-composition at UW-Eau Claire, decided to submit her work for consideration.
“Fortunately, they picked me,” Hsu said.
At the time, the Chorale Society were not sure they’d be able to have an in-person concert due to the pandemic, but scheduled it for spring 2022 hoping they could make it happen by then. The Chorale Society told Hsu they wanted to perform a piece that reflected on the events of the past few years and celebrated the world moving on from them.
So, she got to work.
‘To A Lost Year’
“To A Lost Year” is dedicated to the loving memory of Barrie Alix Climan Chi, who taught English as a second language to immigrants. It also is meant to celebrate the world coming out of COVID-19.
“I thought and wanted to tie these two subjects together,” Hsu said.
The song is split into three movements and goes in chronological order of a timeline of events. Starting from the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the first movement carries a sense of unsettledness.
The second movement is about the shooting of Asian women that occured in Atlanta in March of 2021.
“It will be dedicated to those that lost their lives there and due to COVID. It will also be a tribute to the immigrants in this country,” Hsu said.
The third and final movement of the song is celebrative of the world conquering COVID-19 and all the things that came along with it.
Hsu had this narrative in her mind, but no actual text. That’s when Hsu went to her colleague B.J. Hollars, an associate professor of English, for advice on where to find texts that would fit the narrative she wanted.
“I sent her a whole bunch of pandemic writings that I had previously gathered,” Hollars said. “None of those were what she was looking for.”
So, Hsu met with Hollars on a Thursday afternoon to explain the narrative she had in mind.
“Friday morning, I had an email from him and he had written texts for all three movements,” Hsu said.
Lyric writing is something new for Hollars, but he approached it with a “sense of humility,” meaning dog walks, early morning coffee at the piano and really trying to figure out what he wanted to say about these times in history Hsu’s narrative focused on.
He came up with the lyrics, including a line from a poem he wrote back in 2020, and gave them to Hsu so she could write the music.
The first movement, “To An Uncertain Battle,” is more dissonant and irregular in rhythm. The tone has an unsettledness and sometimes stops abruptly. The unique sounds are meant to express the unknowns of the time.
“I tried to reinforce what happened during that time, but also go along with what the lyrics are about,” Hsu said.
The second movement, “To Those From Other Lands,” is meant to be more of a lullaby. According to Hsu, the tone is sweeter and more lyrical, with a more homogeneous harmony compared to the first movement.
The last movement, “To Hope,” is split into two musical parts. The first part brings back the first movement with unsettledness and more dissonance, reflecting back on those memories of the thick of the pandemic.
However, the tone gradually changes to be more positive with more major chords and a more confident harmony to express happiness and triumph that the world has started coming out of the pandemic.
“This song is an attempt to give voice to the experiences of so many Americans and citizens of the wider world,” Hollars said.
The song is not meant to represent Hollars or Hsu’s experience, but to connect to people emotionally and share glimpses of what a range of people might have experienced or be feeling.
It seems to be doing just that as Hollars shared that when Hsu went to the Chorale rehearsal in March, many of the singers came up and said they were crying as they sang the song for the first time.
The San Francisco Chorale Society is performing the song with a string orchestra on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. Hsu and Hollars will travel to San Francisco to be there for both performances.
Hsu is excited for the premiere, as she hasn’t heard the song with the full string accompaniment yet.
“It’s exciting and new for me,” Hsu said. “It’ll sound different and more like I imagined it.”
Hsu thanks the San Francisco Chorale Society and the commissioners for making this happen, UW-Eau Claire for its support and, of course, Hollars for this great collaboration.