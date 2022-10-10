EAU CLAIRE — Jake Brockmann, Artistic Director of Forge Theater reads many plays. When searching for his next production, he looks for plays that feel honest to him. Sharr White’s “The Other Place” fits that bill and it will serve as Forge Theater’s Chippewa Valley debut, which he is directing.

The play follows an intellectual woman who is an expert in the field of dementia. Throughout the show, audience members see her discover her own dementia diagnosis and the process of the character coming to terms with it, as well as how it impacts those around her.