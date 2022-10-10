EAU CLAIRE — Jake Brockmann, Artistic Director of Forge Theater reads many plays. When searching for his next production, he looks for plays that feel honest to him. Sharr White’s “The Other Place” fits that bill and it will serve as Forge Theater’s Chippewa Valley debut, which he is directing.
The play follows an intellectual woman who is an expert in the field of dementia. Throughout the show, audience members see her discover her own dementia diagnosis and the process of the character coming to terms with it, as well as how it impacts those around her.
According to Brockmann, the play is real, honest, pure and painful, making it a complex play that “runs the gamut of human emotion.”
For the Executive Director of Forge Theater, Rachael Bejin, the script was difficult to read at times, but she was drawn to it because of her personal experience with the condition.
“My father-in-law has dementia, and it’s something that in my household, we deal with daily,” she said.
The play is especially poignant, because of the fact the main character is an expert on the condition, the entire show highlights how dementia can affect everyone differently, and not just the person diagnosed with it, but the people around them too.
Forge Theater’s purpose in putting this show on is to create awareness and hope for community members impacted by dementia. Brockmann wants to create an avenue for connection and community, which he says he feels is important, because even though there is some sort of taboo around dementia, it’s a pretty universal experience.
“Everyone is at least only one degree separated from someone with dementia. So, opening an avenue for people to understand that they’re not alone in their suffering and being able to have that open communication throughout the community is really beneficial,” he said.
Brockmann wants the audience to sit for an hour and 20 minutes and think about the play and hopefully spark discussions they can take with them the rest of the evening; discussions about humanity and patience, and realizing that people with dementia are people too, despite the neurodiversity they might be going through.
“It’s a reminder of our humanness and our experience, and then also what that’s like for the people around us as well,” Bejin said.
The play has been challenging for Brockmann to direct. Not only has it been technically difficult, but also a learning experience to make sure the portrayal is as appropriately and knowledgeable done as possible.
The cast and crew have done a lot of work with Lisa Wells at the Aging & Disability Resource Center to learn about how dementia affects a person in multiple ways. One particularly eye-opening experience was a sensory deprivation training where everyone put on big glasses to take away their peripheral vision and big gloves with crowd noise going on in the background. Wells gave them simple tasks to complete under these conditions to mimic what somebody with dementia might experience.
“It was a really eye-opening experience to understand that it’s not just a condition that impacts memory, but also very much impacts your senses,” Brockmann said.
Brockman says the passion and work the cast have put into the making of this production has been great.
“The passion that this cast has for telling this story well and appropriately and respectfully and the amount of work this team has put in has been really inspiring,” he said.
About Forge Theater
Brockmann started Forge Theater in Milwaukee in 2016. The last play he did there opened the day Governor Evers declared a State of Emergency due to the pandemic. Shortly after, he headed back to Eau Claire.
A 2013 graduate of UW-Eau Claire, he had decided to become a teacher, but realized quickly that he needed theater in his life, so he started Forge Theater again here in the Chippewa Valley, a place he says is so welcoming and open to the idea of hard stories being told in the community.
“Working and producing in Milwaukee felt like I had to push doors open, but in Eau Claire, if I knock someone opens the door,” Brockmann said.
Working on “The Other Place” has made him feel like a member of the Eau Claire community, and knowing there is such great talent within it makes him excited for the future of Forge Theater.
“I was really scared about what was next in my theater career, but I really don’t have those worries anymore with the welcoming I’ve had in Eau Claire,” Brockmann said.
Show details
There will be six performances of “The Other Place” over two weekends: Oct. 13-15 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 16 and 22 at 1:30 p.m. All performances will be at The Grand Theatre.
In addition, talkbacks will take place after two of the performances on Oct. 15 and 21. Talkbacks may include: members of the cast, the director, an ADRC representative, healthcare professionals and community members affected by dementia.
Audience members who attend the show on opening and closing night are invited to a meet and greet after party at 3rd and Vine, 1929 3rd St., where they can meet the cast and talk about the show while enjoying a special beer by Modicum Brewing, Brockmann’s Bitter, and cheese pairing.
To learn more about Forge Theater and get tickets for one of the shows visit forgetheater.com. For the latest updates, follow their Facebook page, facebook.com/ForgeTheater.