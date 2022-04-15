EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Activities Commission has announced the headliner for their annual end of spring semester concert. Hip hop artist Bryce Vine will perform for the campus and community members in May.
UW-Eau Claire’s concert series has brought many familiar musical acts in Eau Claire over the years including performers such as Ingrid Michealson, Hunter Hayes, MisterWives, Jesse McCartney and Eau Claire’s own, Bon Iver.
Vine is the next act to join the lineup of entertainers to celebrate the end of the semester on campus.
Vine, a 33 year old California native first started in the music industry when he was a contestant on the reality show “The Glee Project” in 2011. The show served as an audition of sorts for the popular FOX musical drama “Glee.”
Vine was one of the top 12 contestants, but was the first of the bunch to get eliminated.
After his stint on the show, he attended Berklee College of Music and signed with his producer’s label Kiva House Lambroza. On April 22, 2014, Vine released his debut EP titled “Lazy Fair.”
The EP included two minor online hits; “Sour Patch Kids” and “Guilty Pleasure”. Vine followed up with another EP, “Night Circus” in 2016, however, didn’t find chart success until 2017 when he released his most popular song to date by the name of “Drew Barrymore”.
The song reached number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed more than 275 million streams on Spotify.
The song served as the first single off of Vine’s debut album, “Carnival” which was released in 2019. Its second single, “La La Land” peaked at number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In addition to his own music, Vine has also collaborated with a number of other artists, the most recognizable being rapper G-Eazy on a song called “Coming Home” released in 2010.
Vine has a unique musical style that spans across genres. Described as a “East-meets-West coast sound,” his music is an eclectic mix of the rap, punk rock, hip hop and pop genres heavily inspired and influenced by rock band Third Eye Blind and rapper J. Cole.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. Doors open a half hour before showtime at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at uwec.edu. The cost is $15 for students, faculty and staff before show day and $20 the day of show. For the general public, tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth.