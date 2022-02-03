EAU CLAIRE — For many, knowing one’s true calling can be a tricky thing. Some people go a lifetime without finding that one special thing — that thing they were born to do.
Ben Seidman isn’t one of those people.
Hailing from Milwaukee, Seidman has made a name for himself on an international scale. But where did he launch his climb to success? Right here in Eau Claire.
Seidman is a comedy magician whose resume is nothing to laugh at. He has his own Netflix Original series, “Brainchild,” which aims to get kids interested in science. He has appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and he has starred in two specials on the Travel Channel. Seidman won the title “Entertainer of the Year” for all of Princess Cruises, he is the only person in history to be named the Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., and he spent three seasons consulting and designing illusions for Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak.”
Fans of Seidman can also spot his sleight-of-handiwork in the new “Jackass Forever” film, in theaters today, as well as in past “Jackass” productions.
Now based in Los Angeles, Calif., Seidman performs for audiences all around the world. But, like all successful performers, he didn’t start off that way. No — he honed his craft at a much smaller venue: the UW-Eau Claire campus.
A Wisconsin magician
In 2004, Seidman told the UW-Eau Claire student newspaper he one day hoped to have his very own show in Las Vegas.
The then-19-year-old said, “What magic does…it takes you back to that infantile state of wonder that’s so hard to achieve in this day and age.”
Back then, Seidman, a theatre major at UW-Eau Claire, was performing a handful of local magic shows each month. He returned to Eau Claire last month to perform at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“After doing mostly virtual shows for the last couple years and now just starting to do more and more live shows, I felt like, the moment I walked on stage I just got a big hug from 500 people,” Seidman said in a phone interview. “It was amazing. I felt immediately home and relaxed and loose, and it was just 75 minutes of pure joy for me.”
Though Seidman had originally set his sights on a career in theatre, he said it was magic that really called to him.
“I wasn’t entirely sure whether I wanted to pursue magic or theatre, and then magic just sort of drew me in closer,” he explained. “The more and more I thought about it, the more and more I was like, ‘This is what I want to be doing. This is where I want to put my focus.’ ”
He added: “Instead of becoming different characters with a given script or play, I became really intrigued with the idea of creating this one, ultimate character, which is actually just an extended version of myself, and trying to push that as far as I could.”
Seidman spent his final year of college in Las Vegas as a part of UW-Eau Claire’s national student exchange program. After he graduated in 2007, he moved back there for five years before settling in L.A.
Consulting on ‘Jackass’
A recurring role for Seidman over the years has been as a magic consultant of Johnny Knoxville, stunt man, actor and filmmaker best known for his work with the “Jackass” franchise.
“I met Johnny Knoxville years ago because he was looking to do some magic,” Seidman said. “He wanted to learn some magic tricks for one of his films. So, he brought me in to teach him. And, over the years, I’ve come in to consult. I consulted on ‘Bad Grandpa.’
“One day he called me and he said, ‘Ben! I want to learn how to take someone’s watch off without them knowing,’ ” Seidman added with a laugh. “So I came in and I taught him how to do a watch steal. I still have a check — it’s still in my office. I stuck it on my wall because I think it’s so funny. It’s from Philip J. Clapp, which is his name, and it says in the memo, ‘Teaching me how to steal watches,’ which I think is so funny.”
Most recently, Seidman taught Knoxville a magic trick for the new “Jackass Forever” film, which is now in theaters.
Seidman stressed that the stunts performed in the “Jackass” films and on the television series are 100% real. There aren’t any magic tricks to what they’re doing; he’s not there to help them fake a stunt. Rather, Seidman gets called in when Knoxville wants to incorporate some “magical practical effect element” or simply perform a magic trick in the context of the stunt sequence.
“For example, in this new movie, (Knoxville) thought it would be really funny to go into the ring with a bull and do a magic trick for the bull that was trying to kill him,” he explained. “And, I don’t want to tell you what happens, but I’m excited to see it on the big screen.”
Of course, Seidman’s experience in the TV and film industry goes far beyond the “Jackass” franchise. He says he’s always working on something new. His goal as a performer is to show the world that magicians are more than the stereotypes many people immediately think of.
“I think that part of the reason that some people don’t take magicians seriously is, when they think of a magician, they think of this very tired idea of someone doing tricks that we’ve seen before and telling jokes that we’ve heard before,” Seidman said. “And those people exist, but what has always made me want to keep developing is the fact that I want magic to be seen in a better light. And I want people to realize that it’s not just a tired, old, top hat-wearing, strange person. There are also people who want to do new things and create new magic and give people an experience that they’ve never had before.”
Magic in the time of COVID-19
Through this all, though, Seidman has not remained immune to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic first hit, Seidman said he had 60 performance dates canceled on him over the course of three weeks. The magician knew he had to adapt to the changing world around him. Seidman took his magic routine virtual.
“That ended up being a blessing in disguise,” Seidman said. “It went from being, ‘This is a thing I’m going to do just to pay some bills and occupy my time,’ and became my 100% full-time gig. … It took off in such a big way I would’ve never expected. I went from doing between 150 and 200 live dates in a year, to now doing closer to 350 to 400 dates because I can do multiple shows a day, virtually.”
Performing virtually has allowed Seidman to create a more accessible show for wider audiences. Today, he estimates about 70% of his shows are virtual.
And while he says he would go back to fully in-person if there was no risk, he’s happy to continue with virtual shows so long as he can continue to reach more people.
“The last few years were extremely rough on most people,” Seidman said. “I think magic does a few important things. I think a good performer can take you out of your own reality for an hour, make you laugh, give you the feeling of amazement. It resets your brain in a way that I think is really healthy and important. And it also kind of snaps you out of the mundane everyday.
“Seeing something impossible is, by definition, not something that you’re going to see very often,” he continued. “And so, I think that’s good at a time like this. I think it’s important at a time like this. I also think that magic is this great metaphor for life; the fact that you’re doing things that are impossible, and we know that they’re impossible, but now we think … ‘Oh yeah, that’s right. What I thought was impossible actually is possible.’ ”
Now in his 30s, Seidman says he sees things differently than he did at the beginning of his career.
At first, he explained, it was all about doing “the next impressive thing” — “playing the game” to stack his resume. Today, he sees his career, his calling, as so much more than that.
“It’s just about making people happy,” Seidman said. “If I can make people happy, I’m doing my job. And everything else is fun, but that’s just part of the game and the business of show business. What it comes down to is just the moment where I get to see someone’s jaw drop, and they get to have that experience, and hopefully they remember it forever. That’s a good reminder that I was lucky enough to get here.
“I am still that young magician from Wisconsin who just wants to blow everybody’s mind.”