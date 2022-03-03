EAU CLAIRE — In 1975, UW-Eau Claire student Evangelos “Ben” Kyriagis, from Larissa, Greece, walked into class one September morning at the start of his second year at the university not knowing how his life trajectory was about to change.
Fifteen minutes later, Shelley Satturlund, a native of Amery, rushed into the Schneider Hall classroom and took a seat next to him. And the rest is history.
Except, as Ben pointed out during a Zoom interview, it is our history and our stories that define who we become in life. And he knew his stories were worth sharing.
For that very reason, Ben documented the stories of his life — growing up in Greece, attending school in Wisconsin, meeting his wife and starting a family here — in a book titled “Don’t Marry an American: A Memoir of Coming to America.”
Born in 1954, Ben spent his early childhood in Krania, Greece, a poor village with no electricity situated on the side of Mount Olympus. From there, his family moved to Larissa. In 1971, Ben took part in an AFS intercultural program, studying as a high school exchange student in Barron.
This ultimately led to his two years at UW-Eau Claire, where he would eventually start down the path toward breaking a promise he had made to his mother before leaving Greece: “Don’t marry an American.”
After taking her seat in the Schneider classroom, Shelley greeted Ben with a smile. He proceeded to spend the entirety of the class studying his beautiful neighbor, mentally preparing to ask for her number afterwards. When the bell rang, he followed her out of the room and tapped on her shoulder.
Ben said his first encounter with Shelley only lasted a few minutes.
“But it left such an impression on my mind that I can still relive it now as if it happened yesterday and not forty-five years ago,” he wrote in his book. “I had never had the impulse to follow a girl after class to get her phone number. Sometimes I wonder what would have happened if I had not run after Shelley on that first day of class. But I’m glad I did.”
Today, Ben and Shelley are happily married, with two sons and three grandchildren, and are splitting their time between Minneapolis, Minn., and Krania. Between their first interaction and now, they’ve enjoyed a life of love, travel and cultural integration.
Writing and rewriting
And while Ben described their love story as his “greatest fortune,” he said that the stories that brought him to this point in his life are equally as important to understand.
After retiring at the age of 62 in 2016, Ben began working on his memoir. After five years of writing, rewriting and taking writing classes, “Don’t Marry an American” was completed in 2021.
“I know that many Americans don’t really know the story of how their grandparents or great-grandparents came from the ‘Old Country,’ and I felt it was important to preserve those stories, but at the same time, I also wanted to share my unusual story,” Ben said. “I was born in this village on Mount Olympus with no electricity. I decided to become a foreign exchange student, then I came back to Eau Claire. Because I was in Barron, that enabled me to come to Eau Claire. And, without intending to stay in America, I ended up staying in America.”
The inspiration for the title, which Ben said may be provocative to some people, is explained in the memoir itself.
“In August of 1974, when I was about to leave Greece to attend the university, my mother had this wish and admonition for me: ‘You father and I wish you a safe trip to America and success with your studies. I only ask one thing of you — don’t marry an American!’ ” the book reads. “This was the same advice that my maternal grandfather had received from his grandfather before he left Greece for America. My mother knew that, and she believed that it had worked well for him.”
Despite making that promise to her, Ben proposed to Shelley in 1977.
Aside from his and Shelley’s love story, the memoir also recounts tales from Ben’s early childhood in Krania, his exciting and difficult move to Larissa, his experiences adapting to American culture, stories from his grandparents’ early lives, and so much more.
Since the book’s release, Ben said he has received positive feedback from readers who have found his story relatable for a variety of reasons. He said the book is especially geared toward U.S. residents who were born in different countries, people who participated in foreign exchange programs and people who have received “bad advice” from their parents.
“If a hundred people read your story, it’s just like you have written a hundred books, because everyone is going to get something different. And that’s what I’m finding,” Ben said.
Ben, who studied economics at UW-Eau Claire, said he never aspired to be a writer, but he has always viewed himself as a storyteller — and Shelley agrees.
“He’s always been a storyteller — that’s one of the reasons I fell for him,” she said over Zoom.
Shelley said she feels great pride for the work Ben did on “Don’t Marry an American.” She said reading it brought back many happy memories, and she’s grateful that they will be able to share their roots with their grandchildren.
“I just think they’re nice stories,” Shelley explained. “And he’s worked really hard to weave them together into one continuous narrative that makes it readable, makes you want to turn the page to the next chapter and find out what’s there. It’s not a thriller and there’s nothing tragic that happens or dramatic, but the stories are lively. And I just think that it offers a glimpse into Greek life and it offers a glimpse into the contrast between lives.”
Two countries to call home
After marrying in 1978, Ben and Shelley lived in Eau Claire, where they had both of their sons, for another decade before moving to Minneapolis.
Though they no longer reside in Eau Claire, the pair still consider the Chippewa Valley home. They said they love Eau Claire and the university, and they owe their marriage and wonderful educations to this place.
After graduating, Ben worked for two large American corporations until he founded his own international trading company, which has taken him to over 30 countries.
Ben and Shelley spend their summers in Greece visiting friends and family, where Shelley now almost-fluently speaks Greek.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “Each culture makes us appreciate the other more. It’s like leading a double life, really.”
Though Ben said he currently has no plans to write another book, he would like to rewrite “Don’t Marry an American” in Greek, from a Greek perspective.
At the end of the day, Ben said, all he wants to do is share his stories and his ideas with as many people as he can. He said he hopes to honor his parents and grandparents through sharing their stories, and he hopes that those stories can inspire others.
In a note to his grandchildren at the end of the book, Ben wrote: “Finally, Ben, Max, and Ellen, do marry an American! A Greek, a Canadian, or whomever you fall in love with. And do create and share your own life stories and pass them on to your children and grandchildren.”
“Don’t Marry an American” is available for purchase on Amazon. It is also for sale at Walmart and other book stores. For more information about the memoir, visit dontmarryanamerican.com.