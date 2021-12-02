EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Ensembles I and II are returning to the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave, for their annual holiday concert — and they’re bringing a special guest with them.
“Christmas: Sinatra Style” kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre. The two-time Grammy nominated ensembles will take to the stage alongside vocalist Michael Andrew.
Andrew and the jazz ensembles, directed by Robert Baca, put on a similar holiday concert three years ago.
“I really enjoyed working with the students,” Andrew said of his last experience. “Students at Eau Claire are not like students at any university. They’re really focused on trying to get the most out of opportunities and I think a lot of that is because Mr. Baca instills that. He encourages them to really take advantage of opportunities, so they were like sponges — asking me about my experiences on the road and putting bands together. And when you’re around that kind of enthusiasm and energy, it’s very contagious. It was inspiring for me and I really, really enjoyed it.”
This year’s show will feature big band-style renditions of holiday classics, reminiscent of the holiday spectaculars put on by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Bob Hope and others.
Andrew said this particular repertoire of Christmas music has always gotten positive reactions from audiences in the past.
“I think that these songs, in particular, are really the essence of what you play when you’re decorating the tree, for example, or you just want to get in that Christmas spirit, because they’re going to remind people of their childhood or being with their parents,” Andrew said in a phone interview. “It’s music that the whole family can relate to. If people have the opportunity to come with their mom or their son or daughter, that’s the best way to hear this music.”
Baca echoed Andrew’s sentiment in a separate interview.
“This is not a concert — this is an experience,” Baca said over the phone. “It won’t just be great music to listen to, it will be a spectacular to watch. And that will make it a special, unique Christmas event.”
“Anyone who remembers those (spectaculars) will feel like they’re sitting and watching a live taping of these throwback shows, these retro shows,” Andrew added. “For younger people that have never seen (those Christmas spectaculars), I think they’re going to enjoy it because it’s really great music, and that’s why it stood the test of time.”
A UW-Eau Claire graduate himself, Andrew knows a thing or two bringing the big band greats back to life onstage.
Television host and media mogul Merv Griffin once called Andrew “one of the greatest singers of all time.”
For two years, Andrew was the featured Rainbow Room headliner in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. He performed as Jerry Lewis’s character in the Broadway production of “The Nutty Professor.” He has made solo appearances alongside symphonic orchestras across the county. Notably, Andrew recently wrote and produced 11 songs for the new Amazon Prime film, “Being the Ricardos.”
“Being the Ricardos,” starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, follows the life story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Andrew was invited onto the project during the pandemic when he was short on work. Though Andrew said it was challenging to work under strict COVID-19 guidelines, the experience was thrilling all the same.
“This is the music I love,” Andrew said. “I don’t really produce modern music. I don’t produce music that you would just hear on the radio, popular tunes. Everything that I do is a throwback. That’s kind of my brand, it’s my niche. So I stay with that in this, in particular, because of Desi Arnaz, the era — everything about it was really my favorite style to work on. So I had a blast.”
Andrew said he particularly enjoyed working with Bardem, who made an exceptional effort of channeling Arnaz, rather than impersonating him.
“(Bardem) was great to work with,” Andrew explained. “Very intense. Really worked hard and long to get his voice in shape. He’s not a singer, so he worked with a vocal coach and she was fantastic, and put in a lot of time. It shows.”
“Being the Ricardos” hits theaters and Amazon Prime on Dec. 12. Andrew says he will showcase a small segment of his work from the film during Saturday’s concert.
Even more recently, Andrew just completed three tracks for the new national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and he created a new score to a “A Christmas Carol” for a regional theatre in Orlando, Fla., where he is currently based.
“We’re just very fortunate to have a person of his stature come to our town,” Baca said.
And, though Andrew has worked alongside some formidable professionals in the musical industry, he said the UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles I and II are formidable in their own right.
“It’s one of the greatest big bands anywhere, really,” Andrew said of the combined ensemble. “I’ve worked with some of the greatest orchestras and big bands in the country, and these students, with Mr. Baca, they hold their own against some of the great orchestras. They study hard, they have exceptional talent and they bring that to the stage.”