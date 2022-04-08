EAU CLAIRE — After two years, UW-Eau Claire’s Viennese Ball will return in-person this weekend Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 in the Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave.
The Ball is a fundraiser for funding scholarships for music and theatre arts students at UW-EC. Since its beginning in 1974, the event has raised more than $1.5 million dollars.
This is the 48th year for the event, and while it is inspired by the historic Kaiser Ball housed in Vienna, the planning committees for this year’s ball wanted to appeal to the students by bringing new and modern things into it.
“When you think of a Viennese ball in its history, it seems very formal,” said Kristin Schumacher, executive director of the Viennese Ball. “We’re trying to bring some freshness to the event.”
New things at the event this year in addition to music, dancing and performances by around 400 performers, include specialty local brews and a modern nightlife experience.
Earlier this year, the Viennese Ball partnered with some of Eau Claire’s most popular microbreweries in order to bring new drink options to ball goers. K Point Brewing, Modicum Brewing, Ombibulous Brewing and The Brewing Projekt each created and specially brewed unique Austrian and German beers exclusively for the event.
Attendees can purchase a flight ahead of time to be able to sample each unique lager during the event.
In addition to beer, organizers are adding new food and entertainment options to the event’s late night line up. All this, Schumacher said, is what organizers hope is going to draw the young university crowd and Eau Claire’s large “foodie” population.
“In the past, we’ve served breakfast around midnight. This year, what we’re going to offer is more of a European discotheque atmosphere,” Schumacher said.
There will be a DJ playing Eurodiskotech music and live entertainment by WESTKOREA and The Torch Sisters from 12-1 a.m. In addition, the Dakota Bar will be open for drinks with street food favorites such as street tacos, elotes, Coney Island-style hotdogs and burgers being served to create a modern nightlife feel.
This is a welcome change from last year’s ball, which was held virtually due to COVID-19. Despite that, Schumacher said the event raised a record total of $21,000. Organizers, including a team of 23 people and hundreds of volunteers, are hoping the in-person event this year is just as successful.
“Our students work hard in their craft and we want to be able to support our students,” Schumacher said. “If people are passionate about what the university does for this community and want to support it, donating to student scholarships is one way to do that.”
Tickets are limited to 1,000 each day for the event due to COVID-19, however,due to the March 12 lifting of the UW-EC campus mask mandate, face masks, vaccination proof and negative tests are not required for Viennese Ball attendees.
While tickets for Saturday are sold out, there are still some available for tonight at a cost of $55 for the general public and $30 dollars for students. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. both nights with opening ceremonies to begin at 7:15 p.m. More information including full event schedules and ticket information is available at uwec.edu.