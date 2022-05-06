Gabby Hicks was inspired by human emotions when creating these pieces. They are meant to represent how Hicks imagines each emotion would look and feel. Each piece represents a different emotion; green-relaxation, yellow-happiness, orange-excitement, red-anger, purple-fear and blue-sadness.
Emily Kulpers wanted to use her art talents to create a piece of family history, so she created and handbound a cookbook of family recipes. “I find both my family and family history to be incredibly valuable and close to my heart. I wanted to create something, using the skills that I have, that could be passed down and treated as part of that family history,” Kulpers wrote.
Photos by Ashlie Fanetti
Kala Rehberger was inspired by the fluidity of identity when creating this tile puzzle. It is an interactive art piece.Viewers can move around the titles in order to create different identities.
Ashlie Fanetti
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s Foster Gallery has opened again with new artwork to enjoy. “Artactually” opened to the public on Sunday, May 1 and features artworks from 15 students who are graduating later this month with Bachelor’s degrees in fine arts.
Described as a “smart, emotional and melodramatic voyage through art and design,” 15 students created a collection of work to wrap up their collegiate art career. Each student got to choose the type of project they wanted to do and the medium they wanted to use to create it, so the gallery has a great variety of works to choose from.
From drawings to paintings, graphic design, books, photography and more there is something in the gallery for everyone. Featured artists include: Trey Baker; Bailey Bataille; Victor Hofmeister; Noelle Koenig; Emily Kuipers; Caitlyn Kviz; Andrew Mundinac; Kate Netwal; Jennifer Olson; Kala Rehberger; Daniel Reich; Katie Sickman; McKayla Siegel and Richie Xiong.
The gallery will run May 1-15 in the Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Hours of the gallery are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m; Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and Satrurdays and Sundays 1 to 4:30 p.m.