EAU CLAIRE — After the traveling Smithsonian exhibition “The Bias Inside Us” had a successful run at the Pablo Center at The Confluence last month, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is hosting a similar event.
Joshua Gonzalez, a graduate assistant for UW-Eau Claire’s Center for EDI Training, Development and Education, has been a lead organizer of the first-time event that is meant to expand on the Smithsonian exhibit.
The interactive exhibit was the idea of a campus group called the Peer Diversity Educators that Gonzalez works with to plan the Center for EDI Training, Development and Education’s annual “Bridge to Change” conference.
After getting some feedback on last year’s conference from students, it was decided that the “Tunnel of Awareness” program would replace the conference for the spring semester.
The campus had a similar event, a few years ago called “Tunnel of Oppression,” which aimed to educate students about oppression. “Tunnel of Awareness” aims to examine specific thought patterns contributing to negative behaviors such as oppression.
Gonzalez said the event will focus on implicit bias, a topic that was the focus of “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit at The Pablo. The group was inspired to create their own implicit bias exhibit with specific UW-Eau Claire ties.
“The exhibit was really good and informational, but it didn’t really have ties to UW-Eau Claire,” Gonzalez said. “We are hoping this can kind of supplement that.”
According to Gonzalez, the event will work like a museum of sorts. Attendees will walk through a series of exhibits created by various campus groups and offices. It is self paced, but people should expect to spend 60 to 90 minutes to get through everything. A discussion will follow. In addition, campus a capella group Fifth Harmony will perform outside of the venue.
“Our participating groups will each be taking on one of the ‘isms’ seen in the important Smithsonian exhibit, and they will develop even more specific ways for our students to examine those biases at play right here, in real-life and theoretical examples,” Gonzalez said.
Organizations creating interactive learning stations and their topics include:
Equitable Residential Experiences will present about racism, citing some specific experiences from the campus and Eau Claire community.
Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will be depicting examples of homophobia and transphobia.
Services for Students with Disabilities will present about ableism and the many ways the world is not equitable or equally accessible to people with disabilities.
Equity in Student Matters will share information about their different student commissions in the hallway near the reflection/discussion spaces.
Members of the Honors Colloquium in Documentary Theater will present some of their projects that touch on topics surrounding bias.
Peer Diversity Educators will offer a space that educates about classism.
Inter-Tribal Student Council will curate a space, with the exact topic of bias against Indigenous people yet to be determined.
Each exhibit is unique to every individual office or organization. The exhibits are a hands-on way to provide resources and support to students, staff, faculty and community members who are most impacted by implicit bias.
Gonzalez says one of the things organizers hope attendees get out of the exhibit and discussion is how to start recognizing their own implicit biases.
“One of the essential learnings for people is really just reflecting on their own implicit biases,” Gonzalez said. “Hopefully through that work, the second thing would be to start implementing ways in which to address these biases.”
Gonzalez said the group wanted to focus on implicit bias because of its prevalence in the community. Meaning, implicit biases can really shape our communities. That’s why, Gonzales says reflecting on our implicit biases and learning how to stop them helps build community.
“Being able to better understand the experience of others, particularly those who may be more negatively impacted by implicit biases, is a great way to build a better community and establish more relationships across differences,” Gonzalez said.
“Tunnel of Awareness” is meant to help build a better community, which allows UW-Eau Claire students to thrive not only while getting education, but while living in diverse communities.
The “Tunnel of Awareness” event is taking place from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in the Dakota Ballroom within Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Visit uwec.edu for more information.