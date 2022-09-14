CHIPPEWA FALLS — Smokey Smothers, a hip-hop artist who was born in Kenosha and lived in Eau Claire for a time growing up, is returning to the Chippewa Valley on her first ever tour. The concert will be the first one she’s done in the area since 2015.
“This is a big deal to me,” she said.
Smokey will be performing the night of Saturday, Sept. 24 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls as part of her Hollywood Smoke Mini Tour in support of her new single “Hollywood” and her EP “Hollywood Smoke,” which comes out in November.
This is Smokey’s first release under her alter ego of the same name, Hollywood Smoke. The EP will include four songs including “Hollywood,” “Woh,” “Cook” and “Lakeshore Drive.” She will perform all of them at the show, as well as her 2022 Tiny Desk contest submission titled “I am.”
“Hollywood smoke is the side of me that says things I wouldn’t normally say,” Smokey said. “It’s kind of the side of me that lets loose.”
Smokey says while she considers herself a hip-hop artist, she’s also more alternative because of the range of her music and mix of influences such as Ye, commonly known as Kanye West, Paramore and Jimi Hendrix.
“I do anything. I’ll rap over anything. I really feel like I’m pretty versatile when it comes to that,” she said.
This is Smokey’s first ever tour, which she says has been a long time coming. She’s been an independent artist for a long time thanks to her brother, and the tour is the culmination of everything they’ve been working towards since she was a kid.
“For me, it’s reaping the benefits of my labor,” Smokey said.
She’s particularly excited for the Chippewa Falls show, to get back in front of a local crowd and see some old friends. She also has some surprises up her sleeve for attendees including a mix of special guest artists and merchandise giveaways.
Guest artists include: Prince Dula, RJQ, Wisconsin Baby, K-Holla, Eaze and Script G. Smokey says they are artists who bring high energy, smooth vibes and flow to the stage.
“I really want to put on a great show for everybody. That’s one thing I love to do, I don’t like to just get on stage and rap. I want to exchange energy and put on a good show,” Smokey said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
The show at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W Central St. starts at 9 p.m. the day of the show. The show is for those 21 years of age and older. There is a $10 cover fee to attend.