Smokey Smothers was born in Kenosha and moved to Eau Claire in middle school. Her new EP, “Hollywood Smoke,” drops in late November.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Smokey Smothers, a hip-hop artist who was born in Kenosha and lived in Eau Claire for a time growing up, is returning to the Chippewa Valley on her first ever tour. The concert will be the first one she’s done in the area since 2015.

“This is a big deal to me,” she said.