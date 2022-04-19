Janice Post-White, a creative non-fiction author with local ties, officially released her book, “Standing at Water’s Edge,” on Nov. 12, 2021. The book shares the story of her young son’s cancer battle through her eyes as a mother and oncology nurse.
Post-White grew up in Chippewa Falls and called UW-Eau Claire her stomping grounds for over three years while she studied nursing. After getting married she moved to Chicago and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Work, a master’s degree and a Ph.D. later, Post-White started working in academia as an American Cancer Society Professor of Oncology Nursing at the University of Minnesota.
Having primarily worked in adult oncology, one day, Post-White was working with some students who were specializing in pediatric oncology and she decided to start learning more about it.
Later that year, her 4-year-old son Brennan was diagnosed with leukemia.
“The book starts when he’s 4 and a half at diagnosis and ends when he turns 18 and goes off to college,” Post-White said.
A big part of the book addresses her struggle to balance being a cancer nurse, while also being a cancer nurse.
“I knew what to expect, and I knew how to navigate the healthcare system,” Post-White said. “I had no idea how to be a cancer mom.”
So, she did the only thing she knew how to do; spring into action and take care of her son. She became his nurse, listening, caring, advocating actively being there for him helped her bury her emotions.
“I wore my nurse hat more than I wore my mom hat,” she said.
Post-White says she saw this as being nurturing and supportive of his emotions, because she buried hers. Brennan drew pictures and later wrote to deal with the emotional toll the cancer took on him. The drawings and writings are part of the book.
The book addresses his individual transition to survivorship, but also the family’s journey from three years of treatment to moving on. Post-White said that is a huge struggle for many families and patients who have been impacted by childhood cancer.
In addition, the book touches on how to be a healthy survivor and learning to live life after facing death.
“How this illness shapes our lives and reframes our priorities is really what the book is about.”
The idea
The idea of the book first came around 10 years after the cancer diagnosis. Brennan had moved on and the family did too.
One night, Post-White started having dreams of Brennan’s death before he was going to have a routine tonsillectomy. Brennan had them too.
She figured all that fear of Brennan’s death from all those years ago came back to her because she never really dealt with her emotions.
The book became her way of making herself work through those emotions again so that she could move on.
“You can’t just let those things go,” Post-White said. “You have to feel the feelings before you can release them.”
So, she enrolled in a two year mentorship at Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis to learn what she needed to in order to write creative non-fiction.
“The hardest part for me was letting the facts go,” Post-White said. “My data became stories.”
She started the book in 2013. It took her four years to write, and another four to publish.
The Messages
Post-White said she hopes readers can learn to reflect on their own experiences to get some perspective and clarity, which she thinks is needed to move forward.
There are two main themes of the book, Post-White said, that send clear messages.
First, face your fear. Address your feelings, acknowledge them and deal with them. Second, let go of expectations. Live in the moment, take it day by day and focus on what you can do instead of what you can’t.
Post-White shared that Brennan has also learned something significant by reading the experience from his mother’s perspective.
He was asked at a book signing ceremony what he got out of it. To which he replied, “Knowledge alone doesn’t get you through. We have to think with our hearts just as much as our heads.”
“Standing at Water’s Edge” is available in multiple formats on Amazon and paper copies are also available anywhere books are sold.
Janice sat down with KFAI “Write on! Radio” host Liz Olds to discuss the book in more detail. The audio can be found on kfai.org. For more information on Janice and to view Brennan’s drawings visit janicepostwhite.com.