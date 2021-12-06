EAU CLAIRE — “Is there a Santa Claus?”
This simple question was submitted to The New York Sun by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon in 1897. In response, Sun editor Frank Church wrote the most reprinted editorial in the English language.
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” Church wrote. “He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.”
Now, 124 years later, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present its adaptation of the timeless classic based on that very same editorial.
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” premiers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. Additional showings are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“Yes, Virginia,” a radio play, was written by Andrew J. Fenady in 1998. A cast of 10 local performers, directed by Jimmy Whitcomb, will bring the show to life this weekend following more than a month of preparation — and they’re excited to be back on stage.
Dave Dee, who was recruited to play Edward P. Mitchell and narrate the show, has done several productions with the CVTG in the past.
“I think we’re all hungry for that sense of community,” Dee said. “We’re entering our third year of the pandemic, we gather here safely and we have, really, a message of brotherhood and hope and human spirit to share. I think the timing is exceedingly good for people to share a message of this kind.”
Tristan Wilkes, who was recruited to play James O’Hanlon, added that getting back into the swing of things has made for an interesting experience.
“It’s been fun,” Wilkes said. “I’ve done a few radio plays before and I’ve done a lot of stage acting, so it was nice to kind of get back in the groove of things, because I haven’t done a live performance in a while with the pandemic and everything. But it’s been a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed working with the cast and the crew.”
Wilkes added that most holiday shows have an inherent sense of joy, merriment and togetherness, but he hopes the audience will also feel the heart that was put into the production by the cast and crew.
Cindy Fahser, who plays Evie O’Hanlon and Mrs. Goldstein, said she auditioned for “Yes, Virginia” because she’s new to Eau Claire and she thought it would be a good way to meet new people. She said the experience has been positive so far and she has viewed it as a “good way to get in the holiday spirit.”
“I hope that everyone will feel a sense of joy and holiday spirit when they leave here, and realize that Santa Claus really does exist,” Fahser said. “He’s in the hearts and minds of many of us, no matter how old we are.”
The whole cast echoed a similar sentiment: “Yes, Virginia” is all about celebrating Christmas and keeping the magic alive.
“It has that kind of power because it encompasses so much more than just the holiday spirit,” Dee added. “It just talks about hope and humanity and the whole thing. Because it’s a radio play and because that editorial was so powerful, we’re painting a dramatic picture with words and we’re also painting, I think, a feeling picture with words.”
Kelsey Hanson, who plays Andrea Borland, added: “I hope (the audience will) leave feeling a little better than when they came in; especially after the challenging year that we’ve had. ... It’s a really heartwarming story and it’s a fun Christmas mood.”
Likewise, 10-year-old Joelle Baker, who plays Julie, Susan and Shauna, said it would be nice for her friends to come see and enjoy the show. This is her first production with the CVTG.
“I just hope that (the audience) will enjoy the play,” Baker said.
“It’s the holiday season,” Wilkes concluded. “What would you rather be doing than seeing a live performance of a holiday show?”