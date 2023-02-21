EAU CLAIRE — One of the biggest storms in recent decades, potentially one of the biggest in the Chippewa Valley’s weather records, is bearing down on the region.

The National Weather Service expects as much as two feet of snow to fall on the Eau Claire area by the end of Thursday. Widespread totals in excess of a foot of snow are anticipated across two rounds of snowfall.

Storm timing.JPG
Storm timing.JPG
Total snow.JPG
Storm safety.png
Storm safety.png

