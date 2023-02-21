EAU CLAIRE — One of the biggest storms in recent decades, potentially one of the biggest in the Chippewa Valley’s weather records, is bearing down on the region.
The National Weather Service expects as much as two feet of snow to fall on the Eau Claire area by the end of Thursday. Widespread totals in excess of a foot of snow are anticipated across two rounds of snowfall.
The first round begins Tuesday afternoon and should be largely complete by mid-morning Wednesday. Totals in the area for that should come in at 6-8 inches. That’s a substantial snowstorm, but is only the warmup for what will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.
The second round will bring an estimated 12-18 inches of snow to the Chippewa Valley, with totals in that range stretching in a wide swath across northwestern Wisconsin. Locations as far south as Black River Falls and as far north as Hayward are included.
Strong winds will follow the system, complicating efforts to clear roads. Gusts of 38 mph will be common in the area from Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. That will coincide with what forecasters expect to be the worst conditions, and the National Weather Service is asking people to avoid travel during the storm.
Forecasters anticipate extreme impacts from the storm in the Eau Claire area, with major disruptions widespread throughout the region. Extreme impacts include “extremely dangerous or impossible driving conditions [and] extensive and widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure.”
The storm will pose a threat to life and property for those who are unable to stay sheltered, the NWS warns.
Calling the storm historic is not a stretch. The 16 inches of snow on the low end of the forecast would place the system comfortably in the top five snowstorms on record, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. The high end of the range is 30 inches, enough to break the all-time record by more than half a foot.
Eau Claire County Emergency Management said a 2010 storm saw 21 inches over the course of two days. That storm remains the second-highest multi-day accumulation on record. The agency has warned travel is not advised once the storm arrives, and that people in the area should prepare now.