EAU CLAIRE — Though slightly fewer seniors in the U.S. are living alone compared to 30 year ago, experts say social isolation can have a harmful impact on the millions of older adults who live alone.
Local and Wisconsin experts say it’s crucial that seniors and their families and friends find ways to connect, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linda Struck, director of the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, encouraged older adults to take advantage of technology — learn to use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype or smart devices to visit with family over video — or use email, phone calls or snail mail to stay in touch.
Though churches, senior centers and community gathering places may have closed due to the pandemic, it’s crucial people find ways to get support if it’s needed, experts say.
“Find one person with whom you can share your own worries and feelings over the phone. Is there a comforting friend, family member, therapist or chaplain for you to call, to talk openly and privately?” rehabilitation consultant and author Val Walker told the AARP. “In these challenging times, it is perfectly natural to feel afraid, lonely or overwhelmed.”
https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/staying-connected-during-coronavirus.html
In Eau Claire County the ADRC offers support groups and health classes, including exercise, emotional support and Medicare informational events. Many are free and offered virtually, Struck said. A full list of those groups and classes can be found at tinyurl.com/pev3sxnu.
Local ADRC volunteers are also now available to chat over the phone — not for medical, financial advice or any service, but a friendly conversation, according to the agency. People can get on the calling list at 715-839-4735.
Struck also recommended seniors struggling with loneliness who don’t have support call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016, or take advantage of many free senior support groups offered by the nonprofit Covia, covia.org.
If seniors travel to meet up with family members, Struck urged them to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 recommendations — getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors in public.
The impact of social isolation on the elderly appears to be top-of-mind among Eau Claire seniors.
As the Eau Claire County ADRC develops its 2022-2024 Aging Plan, it has asked community members for input — and has found that increasing awareness of social isolation and “the effects of being isolated as an older adult or person with a disability” is a common theme.
In a March survey that garnered nearly 500 responses from Eau Claire County people, respondents’ most prevalent concern was with social isolation and loneliness.
More than one-quarter of older U.S. adults live alone
The share of older Americans who live alone has declined by three percentage points to 26% between 1990 and 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.
But older adults in the U.S. are far more likely to live alone compared to adults in other countries. In the U.S. as of 2019, 27% of adults 60 and older live alone, compared to 16% of adults in 130 other countries and territories studied, according to a Pew Research Center study.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/03/10/older-people-are-more-likely-to-live-alone-in-the-u-s-than-elsewhere-in-the-world/
Experts also predict older demographics will expand during the next several decades.
Of the nearly 106,000 residents of Eau Claire County in 2020, 16% are 65 or older, according to U.S. Census data.
“The populations of those age 60+ continues to increase at a rapid rate as the baby boomers grow older,” the ADRC wrote in its most recent public draft of the aging plan. “... It is anticipated that the percentage of adults 60+ in Eau Claire County will continue to grow. From 2010 to 2020, we had an increase of 26% and from 2020 to 2040, we are projecting to have an additional 18% increase in this population.”