Workshops designed to help identify whether grants or other financial options are good choices for farmers and ag businesses will be held Sept. 17 and 26 in Marshfield and Dodgeville, respectively.
Small businesses and new startups create most of the new employment opportunity in the U.S. Trying something new involves learning and levels of risk. Grants are used to help defray risk and encourage learning and entrepreneurship. Wisconsin farmers have used grants to develop value-added enterprises, try out innovative production and marketing techniques and educate other farmers and the public about sustainable agriculture. Figuring out whether a grant program is right for you and working through the application can be intimidating.
To register for the Marshfield workshop, call 715-261-1230 x 2 or email heather.schlesser@wisc.edu. To register for the Dodgeville workshop, call 608-930-9850 or email barry.hottmann@wisc.edu or gene.schriefer@wisc.edu.
Registration for the Marshfield workshop is $20. Early-bird registration by Sept. 19 is $15 for the Dodgeville workshop. Registration fees include lunch and materials. A limited number of scholarships are available if the cost of registration is a barrier. The workshops are sponsored by UW-Madison, Division of Extension, USDA, DATCP and Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.