The Express faced Willmar Tuesday for a second consecutive night after going extra innings in Monday's 7-6, 11-inning home loss to the Stingers.The Eau Claire Squad was 16-11, and one game ahead of Duluth in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League Midway through the season. The Express hung on for the 3-2 Win.
The Express scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, thanks to Sam Kuchinski and Cole Conn. Cadyn Scwabe tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 3-0 game. Willmar’s Brett Bateman and Joey Walls scored two for the Stingers in the eighth, making the score 3-2 in Eau Claire’s Favor.
The team currently holds a .593 percentage. Some players whose names have featured prominently in recent games are Ben Rosengard (7 RBI), Reed Latimer (13 RBI), Peter Brookshaw (8 RBI), Sam Kuchinski (8 RBI) and Joe Yorke (7 RBI).
Alec Baker is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against Willmar. The Express head to Willmar’s home field Thursday, and kick off July at St.Cloud on Friday. The team will not return to Eau Claire until Independence Day when it will face the St.Cloud Rox once more.
The League All-star game is scheduled for July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids, and this year's All-star Major League Dreams Showcase is Aug. 2 at Copeland Park in LaCrosse.
Note: all listed standings and batting statistics not specific to Tuesday are from prior to first pitch.