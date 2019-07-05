The Eau Claire Express cruised through six innings, mounting a six run lead that should have been more than enough. But in the seventh, the Express fall apart, coughing up seven runs.
Fortunately for Eau Claire, the Express came storming back in the ninth, taking down the Duluth Huskies 10-7 in Duluth on Friday.
Cole Cabrera led things off in the ninth with a single, to get the tying run on base. Spencer Myers followed with a walk before Matt Bottcher loaded the bases up with a single.
Then the scoring began. David LaManna singled home a pair, Vincent Martinez hit a RBI single, and Nick Lopez wrapped up the inning with a RBI fielder’s choice.
It was a much needed rally after the frustrating seventh inning.
Eau Claire’s starter Alec Baker looked brilliant through six, but he could only record one out in the seventh, allowing four men to reach.
The Huskies scored their first run of the game on a balk by Baker.
It forced Varsho to turn to his bullpen, bringing in Ethan Swanson who didn’t do much better.
Swanson couldn’t record an out in the inning. He gave up a single, a pair of walks, and he hit a batter before Varsho again was forced to make a pitching change.
Brannon Jordan was finally able to stop the bleeding. He wrapped up the game with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing no runs and no hits with just one walk.
Cabrera finished the game 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Bottcher was a perfect 5 for 5, increasing his batting average to a Northwoods League best .414. He cashed in a pair and scored a run for the Express.
Express have 5 All-Stars
Bottcher, Troy Beilsmith, Spencer Myers, Noah DeNoyer and Jordan were all selected to represent the Eau Claire Express at the Northwoods League All-Star game.
Eau Claire 10, Duluth 7
Eau Claire 021 021 004 — 10 16 0
Duluth 000 000 700 — 7 4 5
WP: Brannon Jordan (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Alex Rao (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Cole Cabrera 3-5 (3 R), Matt Bottcher 5-5 (R, 2 RBI), David LaManna 2-5 (R, 2 RBI); Duluth: Xavier Bussey 2-4 (R, RBI)
Records: Eau Claire 21-18; Duluth 15-24