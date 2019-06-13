Eau Claire Express starter Tim Ewald was chased before getting an out as Mankato scored six runs in the first in a 8-4 MoonDogs victory at Franklin Rogers Park Thursday.
The entire MoonDog order got a shot in the batter’s box in the first. Mankato added an additional run in the second before Eau Claire made a push with two runs each in the third and fifth.
Spencer Myers opened the scoring for Eau Claire with an RBI single. A batter later, Matt Bottcher scored Troy Beilsmith on a fielder’s choice.
Phillip Sikes cut the MoonDog lead to three on a two-run double in the fifth but Eau Claire wasn’t able to get any closer. The MoonDogs added an additional run to their cushion in the seventh on an error.
The Express relievers were able to settle things down after Ewald’s troubling first. Brannon Jordan allowed just two hits and a run in six innings and Nick Lopez, who has primarily played in the field for Eau Claire, allowed a run on one hit in the final two innings.
The Express return to Carson Park tonight to start a two-game series with the Duluth Huskies. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.