The 10th annual Fall Splendor Art Meander will be Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29, in northwestern Wisconsin.
The event is a self-guided art tour of 20 galleries and studios in eight communities during the peak of the fall color change. It includes Spooner, Webster, Shell Lake, Sarona, Cumberland, Rice Lake, Chetek and Dallas, which are along or just off U.S. 63 and 53.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29.
There will be food, drink, music, demonstrations, tours of studios and galleries and information about each artist. Many of the local business sponsors will also host artists. Maps and brochures are available at participating venues and sponsors and at fallsplendorartmeander.com.
Fall Splendor Art Meander was established in 2009 when a small band of accomplished artists decided to combine their efforts and organize an art crawl to invite “meanderers” to tour their studios and galleries during the autumn color change.
To learn more go to the website, facebook.com/fallsplendorartmeander or call Esa Everroad at Purple Pelican Gallery, 715-635-7727.