Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is excited to invite farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: State Sustainability Series.” This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices.
The purpose of the State Sustainability Series is to offer farmers and agriculturists different perspectives regarding environmental stewardship across Wisconsin. These events will bring farmers of all types together to explore how diverse sectors of agriculture achieve similar goals regarding water quality, soil health, waste management, carbon conversations and air quality. Each event will feature a unique learning opportunity, applicable across farms and allow networking across sectors of agriculture and areas of the state.
The cost is $20 per tour for Wisconsin Farm Bureau members. The cost for non-members is $80 for one tour which includes a one-year Wisconsin Farm Bureau membership. All additional tours for non-members are $20 each.
Hosts of the Leaders of the Land series include:
• Heartland Farms, Hancock – Aug. 20, 12:30 p.m.
• Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm and Gardens, Waukesha – Aug. 30, 12:30 p.m.
• From the Earth Farm and Education Garden, Bowler – Aug. 31, 12:30 p.m.