The Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Rescue are investigating a fire that killed one person Saturday morning.
According to an ECPD social media post, at 4:12 a.m., officers and firefighters were notified of a fire at a house in the 600 block of Congress Street in Eau Claire. On the way to the scene, members received notice that someone was likely inside the building. They arrived at 4:18 a.m. and found the individual dead in the home.
No further information is being released at this time. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and the public is urged to avoid the area while it is under investigation.