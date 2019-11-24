A flock of Canada geese stands Sunday on the thin ice of Half Moon Lake. Conditions could get even chillier in the coming week. The National Weather Service office in Minneapolis has issued a winter storm watch for Eau Claire County from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, with snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible as well as wind gusts up to 40 mph. Regions affected include portions of northwestern and west-central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, the Weather Service says. High temperatures for west-central Wisconsin should range from 47 degrees today to 32 on Thanksgiving, and lows from 32 Tuesday to 16 Wednesday. For weather details, see Page 8B.