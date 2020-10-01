EAU CLAIRE — Those who have heard this story know Greg Leonard is telling the truth because the story never changes and photos back him up.
“This is a diving ring,” Leonard begins, holding a colorful plastic five-inch diameter ring aloft for this reporter to inspect.
“The way it’s designed, it stands upright on the bottom. Then I show people the pictures, “he said, pointing to his laptop photos. “You can see how it had worn into the belly and back of the fish.”
Sure enough.
Now the rest of the story:
Leonard, of Augusta, land conservation manager for Eau Claire County, truly is a musky fishing addict. He caught his first in 1985. Dozens more have followed. The world-famous Chippewa Flowage at Hayward in Sawyer County is his musky “home waters.”
His biggest?
He said he’s caught a “bunch” reaching 45 inches. “I’m just stuck at 45,” Leonard said.
An angler of traditions, he’s vacationed at north woods fishing guide and author John Dettloff’s Indian Trail Resort on the Chippewa Flowage primarily to fish muskies since 1991.
That’s where he was on Aug. 26 this past summer. He had just returned from taking his wife Julie ashore around 2 p.m., not prime musky period. But on his fourth cast using a 9-inch Musky Innovations “Inhaler” plastic crankbait, his musky unexpectedly came calling in six feet of water next to lily pads along a 20-foot drop-off.
“It responded just like any other musky, and when I got it into the net the bait came out,” Leonard said.
“I’m a conservationist and my first thought was to get this fish back in the water,” he said.
That’s when he noticed the mud-stained diving ring around the fish’s mid-section.
He reached for a bolt cutter but was unable to cut entirely through the tough plastic ring. But the act took some of the pressure off the ring and Leonard was able to slide the ring off the fish’s body. He took some selfie photos and then released the fish. The entire episode lasted less than 10 minutes.
Leonard said he contacted area state Department of Natural Resources fisheries manager Max Wolter about the incident. Looking at the photos, Wolter theorized the musky had been wearing the ring for at least two years. The cut was getting close to the fish’s back bone. Other than scarring, the fish appeared healthy. They agreed it probably had managed to get its head into the upright ring in pursuit of other prey.
“I’m telling this story so people become aware that toys like this (ring) are great in swimming pools, but they don’t belong in our lakes,” Leonard said. “I saved that fish’s life that day. In five years I want to catch this fish again.”
Meanwhile, Leonard said, “John Dettloff has given me a new nickname — Lord of the Rings.”