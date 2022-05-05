In early May I go exploring, before the demands of full-blown spring fill daylight to the brim.
Before foliage and understory close in and before the scars of winter are covered, I walk the woodlands and trails not knowing what I might see or find. I go with backpack, camera and a sense of exploration in the season of propagation.
This spring has been sluggish, but the opportunities are there as bugs and buds are slow to show. It’s time to hike.
On a gray morning, with a chill lingering, I head up the path into the woods. It’s quiet and devoid of greenness or wildflowers. If I look close on the south base of large trees I find shoots of flowers begging for sun and warmth.
I push on. Will I find a deer skull, an agate in a spring-washed creek or a wasp nest tough enough to withstand winter?
Suddenly a yellow-rumped warbler dances through the bare twigs. It has arrived, from its winter in the southern states.
I pick my way along a creek, with open hardwoods rising away on one side and a tangle of tag alders on the other. A rock in the stream catches my eye. It’s not an agate, but is striped in burnt orange, grays and browns. It goes in my backpack.
Then I trace a fence line to the meadow, where another small stream flows slowly and pauses in pools between the grasses laid low by winter. Near the stream a mangled piece of deer hide the size of a dish towel lies a couple of feet from an animal’s den. The dig is a foot across, but the hole entrance, with fresh paw tracks, is only the size of my fist.
Across the stream is another piece of deer hide and more holes bored into the soft soil. I wonder what critters roam here in the witching hours. Moving on, I find a jawbone, though too far away and too old to be connected to the fresh deer hide. The bone is 7 inches long, curved on one end, with six large teeth. It too goes in my backpack.
A marsh spreads out below the main trail. The stagnant water dotted with clumps of grass and stumps of rotted trees will soon fill with the shrills and trills of frogs and toads. But not today. Two mallards circle nervously before taking off, their squawking ringing in their wake.
I notice something horizontal in black and white on one of the clumps. A Canada goose is on her nest of eggs, holding her neck low while holding her ground, hoping I don’t notice. My long camera lens takes note.
As I turn to leave, the sun suddenly bursts upon the morning, glinting through dainty droplets left by yesterday’s rain on swelling tree buds. There will be more explorations; I will feel, like the tree buds, the warmth and wonder of spring. And I will see, perhaps, goslings in the marsh.
