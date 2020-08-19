Our little dog Max has been gone for more than two months now, leaving us but joining his brother Smokey, who left us three years ago. It’s a void in our life, of course, and as I sit on the deck this morning the memories of both of them playing in the backyard come back with bittersweet reflection.
I see the happy past and can only hope for a content future. In the present, the sun clears the horizon and starts to slice through the pine boughs for my lazy gaze. Max was usually content to watch the backyard through the glass patio doors from a soft recliner. Not so Smokey, who seemed to want to feel the air and be in the yawn of the day awakening.
Smokey got up with the birds, and after a quick check to see if the night had left anything amiss in his yard, he returned to the deck and sometimes simply sat and stared out on his doggie kingdom in the same way I am this morning. I would look at him, so composed there, and wonder what he was thinking. Were the early hours as reflective for him as they are for me, letting the morning slowly and quietly permeate the soul?
As was then, it is now. A trio of young pine warblers come to the birdbath, unsure if they should share with the equally young but larger robins. A squirrel balances on the wire, just as it did when it caught my dog’s attention but not his ire. I can almost see Smokey calmly watching the hummingbird in the bergamot, the chipmunk poking its head out of the woodpile, a blue jay checking the ripening mountain ash berries, chickadees aplenty and yet another squirrel or two. And there scampers the chipmunk.
My dogs watched all this, and I watched along with them. That’s the thing about dogs. They keep us in the present, keep us looking, keep us walking and keep getting us up at all hours of the night. I groused a bit when the dogs wanted to go out at 3 in the morning, but once outside, I was amazed how far the constellations had shifted since the boys’ supposedly “last” trip outside five hours earlier. And then a meteor flashed and an owl called. And I would smile at my dogs and quietly think, “Thank you. I would not have seen this, heard this, if not for you guys.”
In the song “Song for the Life,” there’s the verse, “And somehow I’ve learned how to listen for a sound like the sun going down, in the magic the morning is bringing … it keeps my feet on the ground.” I believe inner tranquility is also in the ability to hear the sound of the sun coming up. I think Smokey heard it. I hear it this morning. And my dog, in this magic morning moment, is right there beside me.