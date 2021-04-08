Knowing I’m not invited, I attempt to stay on the edges, blend in where I can, and always be quiet. I am the interloper here in the dimness of dawn.
The sun is only a hue on the horizon as I follow a soft, sometimes muddy, path up and down through the woodlands and meadows, and next to fields. I move slowly, deliberately, intent on seeing what’s before me before I’m seen. I crest a hill to where the field slopes upward to meet two sides of woods. And there is a turkey, a lone stalker of companionship in early April.
The tom didn’t see me top the hill, so I freeze. He struts closer and closer, only a narrow strip of sparse, leafless brush between us. Then he stops, having found the perfect spot to gobble.
The head juts forward and a beard dangles from the outstretched neck. There’s a gobble — it’s loud at this close range — then a pause, then another gobble. The beard quivers below the vocal chords. I watch for several minutes. So engrossed is the gobbler that it still doesn’t know I’m watching, only 30 feet away. The turkey’s ability to detect motion is keen, and I can’t ice my nerves much longer.
When I’m filled with the show I give in to the desire to move and the urge to change the game. I walk forward. The bird runs. So I run, the two of us racing on either side of the fence line. The turkey gains ground, quite a bit of ground, until it feels safe to cut in front of me towards cover. It crosses my path well ahead and disappears into the woods, never choosing to take wing.
I slow to a walk, but my mind keeps racing from the chance encounter. Five minutes later I roust more than half a dozen turkeys from their pine tree roosts where dawn is lingering late. They throw themselves off their perches awkwardly. I can hear the wings labor to lift 20 pounds and simultaneously maneuver through the branches on a course of escape. Some birds flush in pairs, some go solo.
I try to see just one turkey before it flies, but I can’t. They are camouflaged and wary. I am too visible and scary. Even without a gun.
I can’t see where they go. All I know is that the morning is alive with turkeys. Turkeys strutting and gobbling, or coming off roosts. I catch my breath again before sweeping through the valley. I’m sure I have seen the last of the birds, having put them in a wary way. I turn for home. The turkeys are already home.
