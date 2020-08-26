HAYWARD — Larry Mann summed up the event at the start:
“It’s a karma thing.”
Coming together this mid-August day in downtown Hayward are eager guides and their sleek drift boats awaiting anxious anglers. Close by are reasons for gathering here — the wild and scenic Namekagon and Flambeau rivers of northwest Wisconsin.
For two days this group, all women who have little to no previous fly fishing experience, will float the rivers seeking smallmouth bass, enjoy a shore lunch and soak in the ambience of these world-class angling waters.
The outing exclusively for military veterans was sponsored, as in the past, by Rivers of Recovery fishing program and Hayward Fly Fishing Company, owned and operated by Mann and his wife, Wendy Williamson.
Two of the women, Holly Hanson of Mercer and Shelly Klukas of Colfax, had the distinct pleasure of riding down the Namekagon and Flambeau with Williamson on the oars of a beautiful wooden drift boat built from scratch by architect Steve Gausman of Eau Claire who had donated it to this cause.
Out on the water, Klukas, a retired Air Force enlistee, said her son is a trout angler and she wanted to be able to tell him should could fly fish too.
“I’m always up for adventure,” Klukas said as she followed Williamson’s casting instructions. In a few minutes Williamson had Kulkas and Hanson, a lefty, making smooth flat-looped casts in a slight breeze.
“I’m going to count on beginner’s luck,” Klukas said.
Around midday, entertained by flocks of cedar waxwings as the group anchored side by side, shore lunch topics went beyond catching fish. The women expressed concerns about overcrowding, litter and gas line crossings plaguing what is a riverway national park.
“Of all the rivers we do, I love the Namekagon most,” Williamson said.
Hanson added: “I didn’t know what to expect. It’s very beautiful. The water is clean and it’s quiet. It’s very grounding to be on the water.”
“We are very fortunate in Wisconsin to have these resources,” Klukas said.
Mann said by end of the second day all of the half-dozen participants had caught smallmouth bass and one even landed a small walleye.
“They came to learn, have a good time and they got it!” Mann said.
To find out more about the Rivers of Recovery fly fishing program, contact Brenda Falk at bfalk33@icloud.com.
'Calmer Than You'
Gausman began woodworking after his father bought him a saw at age 9. The Eau Claire architect has specialized in building fire and police stations from Florida to Alaska. He built his first cedar strip canoe in 1983. He’s constructed 18 wood boats. A dedicated fly fisher, he heads to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for fishing and camping at least twice a year and is a regular explorer on other regional rivers and lakes.
Intrigued by a drift boat design by Montana wood boat builder Jason Cajune, Gausman, 64, decided to tackle Cajune’s 17-foot “kingfisher” model featuring mahogany, ash, oak, marine plywood, assorted latches, and high-tech synthetics, including truck bed liner covering the hull. Assembly was detailed in 100 pages of written directions and photographs by Cajune. Materials cost about $6,600. Final weight is about 350 pounds, and the craft floats in as little as three inches.
Gausman started the boat in 2009 and after about “400 hours of dinking around for a year,” the boat was completed in 2010, he said. For years it sat in his barn, used very lightly.
Years later, Larry, a Vietnam veteran, and Wendy took Gausman in his boat down the Namekagon River and told Gausman about the veterans’ fishing program.
Why did he decide to give the boat away?
“I was drawn by sacrifices these guys made,” Gausman said. “I put my heart and soul into building it. And selling it didn’t appeal to me. Donation felt right.”
After a few months deliberation, Gausman decided to proceed with donation of the boat worth more than $10,000.
The boat’s name, "Calmer Than You," comes from a line from a John Goodman movie, “The Big Lebowski.”
“I heard it and always said I would name my next boat after that line,” he said.
In a fishing boat, it’s serenity.