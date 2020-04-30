If ever a spring needed fishing, this is it. And if ever a weekend needed warm weather, this is the weekend.
Wisconsin’s game fish season opens Saturday, with fishing considered “essential” under Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Fishing license sales have spiked this spring, according to the Department of Natural Resources, proving anglers are hungry for that essential pursuit.
Panfishing has already begun in the shallow bays where the water should warm rapidly this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 70s.
“It should really ramp up this week. Water temperatures will warm and will get the fish going,” said Joseph Gerbyshak, DNR fish biologist in the Eau Claire area.
State residents are also ramping up as fishing provides an outlet when many other outings are limited. That desire to get outside combined with so many folks out of work has resulted in a spike in fishing license sales this spring, according to the DNR.
Rising temperatures should help anglers find fish this weekend. Warmer water occurs first in the shallows, and that’s where shore anglers will be casting, including on Eau Claire’s shallow, 135-acre Half Moon Lake, where 95% of the shoreline is public property.
“Half Moon is great fun for kids and families because it’s so wide open,” said Mike Buroker of Buroker’s Bait & Tackle shop on Birch Street in the city.
Though the state has shut down foot traffic in Buroker’s store, there is a 24/7 bait machine in the parking lot and he provides curbside service.
“I will bring out anything customers need,” said Buroker, who will be open regular hours today and Saturday.
Buroker suggested small leaches for bluegills this weekend. As far as walleyes, leeches and minnows are good as anglers ply shallow waters for walleyes in their post-spawn mode.
“The water has been cold. It has to warm up, but things can change in a hurry,” Buroker said.
Buroker termed Altoona, Eau Claire and Wissota lakes in the Eau Claire area as “excellent” for walleyes.
Fish biologist Gerbyshak said the warmer weather also bodes well for catching crappies in shallow water, along with walleyes on Saturday’s opener.
“Anglers’ best bet for finding walleyes will be near their spawning areas, such as river channels,” Gerbyshak said.
Gerbyshak said the Eau Claire area has some “phenomenal” walleye fisheries, including Altoona and Eau Claire lakes. Lake Wissota fits in that category too, and will only get better, according to a survey last year.
“The 2018 year class had a lot of 10- to 12-inch walleyes. That’s one of the best year classes I can recall,” said Gerbyshak.
Gerbyshak also noted that Lake Altoona has a strong perch fishery.
Fish managers were not able to take crews out this spring for annual fish surveys. However, lakes that are on a stocking schedule will receive fish as normal, said Aaron Cole, DNR fish biologist for Barron and Polk counties.
In Barron County, DNR fisheries crews surveyed three lakes last spring, and one of those surveyed — Beaver Dam Lake — was stocked with nearly 17,000 walleye fingerlings of 6 to 8 inches.
The survey showed Beaver Dam to have mature walleyes of 15 inches or more at .56 per acre, which is low but typical for a stocked lake, said Cole.
In comparison, naturally-producing walleye lakes Duck and Granite, also in the Cumberland area, were at 1.7 mature walleyes per acre for Duck and a high 8.0 for Granite.
Cole noted that three Polk County lakes were surveyed last year and all three showed impressive numbers. Wapogasset Lake had 4.3 mature walleyes per acre, Bear Trap had 4.0 and Magnor showed 3.2.
“Stocked lakes typically have lower adult densities than naturally producing populations, but these three are comparable to some of the naturally-reproducing lakes in this area,” Cole said.