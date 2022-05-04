Farmer and photographer Jena Lindquist had just finished doing farm chores with her husband, Adam, near High Bridge and was heading home in the side-by-side when a bird flew up in front of them. Jena thought it was an American woodcock at first, or a bird carrying a stick, before she realized that the stick was in fact a long beak.
She asked Adam to take her home to get her camera so she could take some photos of a bird that she knew was unusual. She then posted several shots to a local birding page on Facebook, hoping someone could identify this shorebird with the extended snout. Turns out this avian guest on the Lindquist farm was a very big deal.
Conservation biologist Ryan Brady quickly replied to Jena’s post and lovely photo of the mystery bird with a very scientific declaration of “Holy crap!”
The Lindquists’ visitor was in fact a long-billed curlew, a “majorly rare” visitor to Wisconsin, according to Brady. Large and graceful, the closest that long-billed curlews usually get to us is the western Dakotas, where they spend the breeding season across the plains and northern Rockies.
Jena’s impression that her bird was carrying a stick is understandable because they have the longest beak of any comparable shorebird; their beaks are about half as long as their height.
Cornell’s All About Birds website says they like wet pastures during migration, and with our recent weather this perfectly describes where this particular curlew has been hanging out. They eat a variety of things including insects and marine invertebrates, and their long, curved bills are particularly adept at digging up earthworms — something our local friend has been doing voraciously all week.
I spoke with Ryan Brady this week about this exciting bird sighting. He praised Jena’s “good eye” for spotting the curlew and realizing she had something different. He says this is only the 11th recorded sighting of a long-billed curlew in Wisconsin and only the third sighting since 1975.
What makes this visit unprecedented is the fact that the other birds didn’t stick around for more than a day or so. Not to be outdone, our newcomer stuck around for at least six days, and was seen and recorded dozens of times by people who visited the farm to catch a glimpse of the beaky rarity (Jena reports that she’s met people from as far away as Kenosha who drove up to add the long-billed curlew to their life lists).
Ryan informed me that there has been “a little flurry of western birds” in the area recently, including American avocets, eared grebes (these are super cool-looking birds!), and a furtive pair of magpies that appear to be making a nesting bid near Bark River on the Bayfield Peninsula. According to sighting reports, black-billed magpies are occasionally seen in that area, but this is the first time they’ve been observed building a nest.
We’re not sure what’s causing these westerners to tarry in our area, but I for one am happy to have them around and to have a chance to get a look at them.
And so I did. I noted on Facebook that the long-billed curlew was still around as of Monday, so I drove down to take a peek.
I was concerned that this well-camouflaged bird would be hard to spot, but I needn’t have worried. Within minutes the curlew announced itself (I have no idea if it was male or female; females have a longer, more curved bill) with its unmistakable “Cur-lee” call. It then flew across the road and hung out near some decidedly uninterested cattle, digging up worms and occasionally wiping its bill.
Long-billed curlews are large enough that they stand out even in brown grassy areas that match their coloring — they are about the size of a crow but with a much smaller head and longer legs.
In the 19th century, Wisconsin was still part of the long-billed curlew’s breeding range, but loss of grassland habitat and hunting most likely shrank this range. They’re not very common, but their populations have been stable over the past 50 years or so.
If our itinerant visitor decides to head back west and raise a family, it should be well-fueled and well-rested after its sojourn by the bay. And it’s probably wondering what all the fuss was about with all the humans parked on the road with their binoculars and cameras.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.