The holiday season is upon us, such at it is these days with family gatherings being tied to COVID-19 outbreaks and everyone either being in quarantine or knowing someone who is. There’s not really any such thing as normal these days, but some things like our traditional holiday symbols don’t change. The obvious holiday symbol for next week is the Thanksgiving turkey, so its cousin the wild turkey is an apropos choice for birdwatchers and nature lovers to enjoy this time of year. Even if they aren’t on the dinner table.
Wild turkeys are still fairly uncommon along the South Shore — in fact, most range maps don’t show them as residing here, the Minnesota Arrowhead or Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Most Ashland residents, however, have seen the flocks that live just south of the hospital or in the oak forests west of Washburn. And no drive to the Delta Diner is complete without dodging the hordes of wild turkeys that appear immediately south of Highway 2. As for the rest of the state, the turkeys pretty much own the place.
Wild turkeys were hunted heavily until there were very few left in the early 20th century. During the 1940s, conservationists trapped and relocated wild turkeys around the country. This effort turned out to be the most successful game-bird conservation project in U.S. history. Hunters can now harvest turkeys in the spring and fall, gardeners can shake their fists as turkeys dig up mulch and flower bulbs, and drivers can sit in traffic waiting while turkey hens usher their chicks across the road like avian crossing guards.
Wild turkeys have a lot of interesting social behaviors. The males hang out in bachelor groups and constantly jockey for status within their flock. Their only contribution to family life is fertilizing the eggs and making elaborate “Thanksgiving turkey” displays to attract females (the spread-tailed, gobbling turkey in so many Thanksgiving decorations and cards is actually a spring phenomenon). If you want to hear tom turkeys gobble in the spring, try imitating a barred owl’s call; they reflexively gobble in response.
The chicks are raised in large family groups headed by two or more hens. Unlike the males, these family groups have a stable hierarchy and everyone knows who’s in charge and what their role is in the flock. These large family flocks take over residential neighborhoods and hold up traffic, and at night they roost in trees. Turkeys prefer forests with nut-bearing trees and forage in the winter for evergreen buds, ferns and mosses. They also forage under bird feeders and for waste grain in stubble fields.
These intelligent birds have learned to adapt to all manner of habitat — including Hawaii, where they were introduced — except for areas with very high snow levels in winter. And despite the conclusion of the classic “WKRP in Cincinnati” Thanksgiving episode, wild turkeys can, in fact, fly — it’s just their domestic brethren that are flight-challenged.
While no one really knows what was on the table at the first Thanksgiving feast that European settlers shared with their Wampanoag guests, contemporary reports list wild turkeys as being part of the harvest that year. Turkeys actually had been domesticated centuries earlier by indigenous North Americans, and were brought to Europe from Mexico in the 16th century. In fact, European settlers brought domesticated turkeys back to North America when they arrived on the Atlantic coast. So perhaps some of those turkeys at the first Thanksgiving were the precursors to today’s Butterballs.
When I was a kid, I thought the fact that there was a country named Turkey was pretty funny, but it turns out that the birds were probably named after the shipping routes through the Ottoman Empire that brought the birds to the European market. These birds have been part of the diet of a number of cultures for centuries, but thanks to Thanksgiving they’ll always be associated with the United States.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.