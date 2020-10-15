There's still some time left before the snow falls to get out and enjoy all the beauty our area has to offer. The fall colors may be over, but the bare branches mean water views and vistas aren't obstructed. People who wilt in the heat can finally get outside. And best of all, the bugs are pretty much done for the year.
Late fall is a great time to be up on the Bayfield Peninsula, with its amazing views, gorges and waterfalls. The oak-pine forests create a lovely color palette of green and dark red well into winter when the oaks finally drop the rest of their leaves. There are dozens of national forest roads and fire lanes for biking or four-wheeling, lots of lovely drives and any number of spots to get out walking.
Ino Road offers a great drive through the Moquah Barrens, where much of the late fall color is on the ground in open areas, reminiscent of alpine tundra. A side trip to Horseshoe Lake offers great horseback riding and hiking trails, and alert explorers will find the small road leading to a great picnic area at Pine Lake a little further east. Closer to Bayfield, the Mount Ashwabay trail system offers mountain biking trails that are also great for hiking and jogging. Several great views that are blocked by trees are now visible. These trails convert from biking to Nordic skiing once the snow arrives, and hook up to several yurts for the truly adventuresome. Star Route Road and Highway C are both beautiful drives this time of year, and Highway C takes you to one of the best spots in the area any time of year — the Lost Creek Falls trail.
This popular day hike is worth checking out now, when the leaf-peepers and seasonal tourists have moved on. The clearly marked trailhead south of Cornucopia has plenty of parking space and there are no trail fees. (There is, however, a little box that hikers can deposit their ticks in after an early summer hike!) The trail and falls area are managed by Bayfield County and they've added some valuable improvements including boardwalks and clear signs at trail intersections. The trail is about three miles round trip and winds through lovely mixed forest and varied scenery. As the trail descends toward the creek and the Lake Superior shore, you'll pass narrow ravines and some low marshy areas. The trail isn't steep but requires some agility over roots, rocky areas and switchbacks, and some walkers may prefer poles or a walking stick.
Autumn birdwatchers can enjoy a variety of insectivores including downy and pileated woodpeckers, white-breasted nuthatches, and brown creepers. I heard barred owls along the creek, although I wasn't lucky enough to see any. You can hear the falls before you see them, and the trail leads down to a series of cascades with a gorgeous eight-foot fall over a sandstone shelf. Getting to the falls requires stepping over some big sandstone slabs that also make for nice spots to sit or take photos. You can walk behind the falls and there's a shallow pool in front of them, making the area a popular hot-weather destination. There's a trail spur to a very nice little picnic area, and if you want to do more hiking you can continue on a snowmobile trail that intersects the trail by the picnic tables.
One of the more pleasant surprises about this whole recreation area was the almost total lack of garbage, vandalism or damage to natural features, other than a little inoffensive carving on the picnic tables. This suggests to me that the county or trail volunteers are working hard to keep it clean, or — even better — the people visiting the falls are respecting both the environment and the other folks who want to enjoy the location. The trail is open year-round, so if you miss the fall weather you can try it with snowshoes or ice cleats in a couple of months.
So get outside! You might see something you missed in the summer.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.