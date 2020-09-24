It’s 8:26 a.m. Five minutes to go. Five minutes before autumn arrives on this 22nd day of the month. I reach a crossing road on this woodland trail, look to my right and see the far hillside at least half-covered in the colors of autumn. But as I return to the narrow corridor, autumn is arriving while yet shrouded in summer.
All around me nature is caught in limbo, not quite summer, not quite fall. The greens may be fading and showing muted amber, ferns may be turning brown, and small maples here and there are showing off their new red leaves. But summer is hanging on, reluctant to leave on this first day of autumn that will feel more like summer than fall as the temperature climbs.
I watch my watch for the exact autumnal equinox moment of 8:31 a.m. It arrives, announced by the nearby cawing of a crow. I look behind me to see a squirrel, a couple of hours into its harvest day, silhouetted on the trail. I glance over my shoulder at the sun slicing through the leaves, the sun that is now standing directly over the equator at Bogota in South America and Singapore in the Far East. I feel no pull, but I’m sure the migrating warbler in the bushes next to me feels it, as does the chipmunk playing hide and seek and the blue jay resigning to fall and all that follows.
So here it is, autumn arriving in the soft, summery light of September. It’s the light that Sarah Helen Whitman wrote of a century ago: “In the soft light of an autumnal day, when summer gathers up her robes of glory and like a dream of beauty glides away.”
But the glide is slow, so tells me the summer flowers at trailside, including the yellow and orange of butter and eggs, the white of bladder campion and the purple of red clover. Autumn, however, is trying to squeeze in, as noted by the red sumac and blue asters. And I am pulled more into an autumnal frame of mind as I cross the footbridge over a sluggish stream, its water reflecting a few turning leaves in the blue sky above while pushing along a handful of dull yellow leaves, the early tumblers from stream bank bushes. I know in a month the same water will harbor traveling ducks for a day or two.
Now I feel autumn, at least a hint of it, and want to wander in it, to where the multi-colored brook trout spawns, where the apples blush red, where woodsmoke is in the air, where acorns fall from oaks and call for deer, and where old logs wait for young grouse.
I free a red maple leaf and stare at the simple brilliance of autumn in my hand. Poet Thomas W. Parsons too saw the brilliance of this autumnal month: “September strews the woolot o’er with many a brilliant color; the world is brighter than before, why should our hearts be duller.”
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.