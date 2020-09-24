GARRISON, Minn. — Netting and releasing yet another fish, Jeff Lane was about to close the book on his 2020 smallmouth bass season on sprawling Mille Lacs Lake in east-central Minnesota.
But not before once more sharing his simple advice: “Work the rocks — rock piles or rocky points, they’re all over — and eventually in 17 to 19 feet you’ll find the bass.”
The Comstock fishing and hunting guide and long-time taxidermist was drawn to Mille Lacs by the lake’s fabulous walleye fishing. He was among those who guided clients from far and wide. When that began to fade and regulations tightened, Lane switched to chasing the lake’s overlooked smallmouth bass.
While it isn’t quite the same as fly fishing a streamer or surface popper for bass, Lane’s technique uses lightweight fly rods to fish leeches or nightcrawlers.
Lane’s recipe for success runs like this:
Take one two-piece 4/5 weight Okuma 8-foot, 6-inch rod, add an ultralight Pflueger open-face spinning reel loaded with 4-pound test Trilene XT line and attach a #2 Water Gremlin sinker about a foot above a #6 red Gamakatzu thin wire hook.
“We vertical fish instead of drifting or trolling,” Lane said. There is no jigging or casting.
Lane’s trolling motor positions his boat over the targeted rocks.
Often someone will set their fly rod down, turn away and a fish will strike. With the light line, a smallmouth stays close to bottom for a while and that seems to set off a feeding frenzy, bringing other fish in.
“You let the fly rod do the work,” Lane said. “One person, (fishing pro Barb Carey), told my sister Julie, of Mora, Minn., who also guides for bass on Mille Lacs, that this method is like a delicate dance. There’s no point rushing it.”
Lane books clients July through August, but the smallmouth fishing can be very good well into September. A good day produces 20 to 30 bass, and a very good day is 60 to 80, he said.
This past year Lane and his sister logged clients catching and releasing a total of 11 bass over 21 inches and dozens over 20 inches. Daily bag limit is three smallmouths under 17 inches, and all bass over that must be released.
“Eighty percent of people say even if it’s 16 to 18 inches, it’s the biggest smallmouth they’ve ever caught,” Lane said. “People hook a lot of fish that fight hard.”
Lane said there’s little if any mortality among bass, which is not the case with walleyes which are tightly restricted. “You can see walleyes floating all over,” he said. “ But I’ve never seen a big smallmouth floating … not one. “
A few years back Bassmaster ranked Mille Lacs as the nation’s premiere smallmouth destination. The 22-by-15-mile lake annually hosts fishing tournaments. The lake can get very rough, but there are launch sites all around where anglers can get on or off the water. Using Lane’s method, a slight chop is more desirable than flat calm.
“I don’t have a fancy boat or all the big tackle, but the method is as simple as you can get, ” Lane said. “Just a sinker and a hook and a fly rod.”