The creek was running at spring speed. Not rushing, not roaring, but neither in no mood to linger. Its pace was a bit throttled by a drawn-out snow melt and the absence of heavy spring rains.
The water was undeterred by the fallen branch angled into the stream, or the leaves, sticks and dead grass collected by that branch. The water swerved past the obstacle and was on its way, bent on escaping the winter it had left behind up the line.
This was not the water of summer that pauses in the pools, teases brook trout to dimple its face and only decides to drift on when it notices a nudge from the warm rains. No, this was the water of all my spring childhoods at a farm pasture creek, carrying itself away in a matter of weeks, from near river to mere trickle.
The other day, I recalled those springs of a kid at the creek, of dropping a leaf into the fast water and then following the journey I had sent it on. I ran, skipped and leaped along the soggy stream banks, intent on tracing my impromptu watercraft.
The leaf would collide with a branch, turn all the way around and work its way back into the flow. It passed beneath the tangle of grass clinging to a stick barely balancing above the water. The leaf came out the other side of this canopy, much to my amazement and delight.
My pace was dictated only by that of the creek. Unknowingly, I learned something about patience, which years later I would understand in the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Adopt the pace of nature; her secret is patience.”
Yesterday, I dropped a peanut shell into the stream. It stayed upright, caught the flow and bobbed away, its only cargo my spring memories.
