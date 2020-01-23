It’s not your normal delivery room, nor your normal delivery. Bear cubs are being born these late January days in dark dens. It doesn’t really matter how dark, for the cubs won’t open their eyes for six weeks.
Mother bear gives birth in a relatively painless manner, we assume, as she is naturally sedated by her sleepy torpor, something close to but not quite true hibernation.
It’s the cubs, numbering between two and five, that are crying at times with discomfort. They don’t hibernate. Even in her sleepy state, the sow hears these small protests and moves accordingly to allow the cubs to nurse or just plain warm up close to their mother’s body.
Staying warm is a challenge for the cubs, which are born hairless. Though the hair grows quickly, the cubs have little body weight to produce warmth. They weigh less than a pound at birth, less than a cup of coffee.
Some spring day in a couple of months the cubs will tumble out of the den with their mother. But they will only weigh about 5 pounds — it’s hard to put on weight feeding off a mother who hopes she put on enough fat in the fall to produce milk through the entire winter.
It’s a 2-year cycle when it comes to bear reproduction. The cubs stay with their mother until they are chased away in their second summer, at which time the sow is ready to mate again. It’s time for the young bears to move on, start their own life, their own issues with garbage cans, bird feeders, honey bee stings and hound dogs.
For now, in the depths of winter, it’s time to stay put, in a den, in the dark, with mom sleepy but paying attention nonetheless.
