Spring shows up anew every day now with splashes and dashes of color in the rapidly budding trees showing thousands of tiny new leaves.
It’s bird watching time, the best viewing of the year, even if half the time we are not sure what we’re looking at. That’s the beauty and intrigue of birds suddenly in our spring.
An odd bird — odd only in that I couldn’t place it — showed up the other night while I was on the phone. It hopped across the deck with a loose flock of finches and sparrows. The bird in question was off-white from its head to near its tail feathers.
Its wings were barred with light brown, and where its back sloped to its brownish tail feathers there were splotches of tan. I wanted to trade the phone for a camera, but politeness ruled.
And then the bird flew. It was gone. I later pored over bird books. Nothing. I asked a local bird expert, and she was stumped, except to suggest perhaps I had seen an albino phase bird.
A day later, the neighbors had a bird question. They had seen a robin-like bird but with a white breast and a stripe of rusty hue between the breast and wings. Turned out my wife had seen the same bird.
Having heard that someone had reported a rather rare local sighting of an eastern (rufous-sided) towhee, I looked up the bird, showed the photo to my wife and got a definitive, “That’s the bird!”
That’s what I like, as my friend puts it, positive bird identification that you would bet your life on. I had such a positive recording on a woodland run the same day, seeing an American redstart, which at first glance in full flight could be confused with an oriole.
But the male redstart, a warbler at only five inches, is smaller and mostly black except for distinct orange patches on its wings and tail, not all the body orange of an oriole. I had a good look before the redstart disappeared into the greening leaves of late spring.
It felt good to bet my life on something so simple yet fascinating as a migrating songbird. Sometimes in spring, however, all bets are off.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.