While winter birds dig in at the feeder, I’ve seen enough summer birds hanging around yet to wonder if they know something about the weeks ahead and even more about putting up with a stretch of adversity. Many of us haven’t handled well that adversity when October started acting like early December with temperatures too cold, winds to shiver in and snow to shovel.
It was 19 degrees when I pulled into the field on one of these wintry October mornings last week. Some of the five inches of new snow had melted, so the night’s hard freeze was good for firming up the field driveway. To be sure, I walked along the path where it hugged a strip of brush. Suddenly on the ground before me was a blue bird. Not just a blue bird, but an eastern bluebird, some of its summer color fading but plenty of blue on its back and rust on its breast, with feathers puffed up for insulation.
The location was not a surprise; blue birds had nested again this summer in the nearby box I provided, and I had seen their family group on a warm day in late September, supposedly preparing for migration. But on this cold October morning, with blotches and blankets of snow throughout the field and woodland, the blue bird stopped me in my tracks. Had it missed its flight? Had it found a food supply of worms and insects in a rotting stump?
The same morning, as I built a small campfire next to the field, a pine warbler came by. Or perhaps it was a Nashville warbler — so many warblers look alike in their fall plumage. In either case, the warbler picked at seeds on goldenrod and small bushes. I thought the warbler migration had passed. Then, the next day on a woodland trail, a flock of robins flitted here and there, from one side of the trail to the other. And robins were also bouncing about that day in the melting snow on the neighborhood lawns.
Though unusual for a wintry day in late October, the sightings of these particular species are not rare in late fall or even winter in this region. Blue birds have been known to ride out winter in Wisconsin if they are supplied daily with mealworms and fruit from a nearby residence and have adequate shelter. Robins, too, can withstand cold, and there are always reports of a robin or two in the depths of winter if they have found a steady supply of berries and handouts of fruit. As for the warbler, it was probably a migration tailender of a southbound flight that peaked in late September.
For the blue bird, warbler and robins, the abnormal weather was perhaps just a bothersome bump in what October is supposed to be. They have the means to stay warm, and so to stay around if they choose and can find enough food. In their hollow bones they must be feeling better fall days ahead. I checked the long-range forecast to see early November promises to be more autumn-like than mid-October was. The birds of summer already knew. One more flirt with sunny, mild days before it’s time to go.
