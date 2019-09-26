There were seven of them, their size and colors indistinguishable from each other. Blue jays had suddenly filled the backyard on an early September morn.
They didn’t scold or screech or do anything else that has given these attractive birds a bad rap. They didn’t chase the last of the hummingbirds that were silently plying September’s pale flowers for nectar. Neither did the blue jays pick on the monarch butterflies dancing above the blooming sedum.
The jays simply bounced between the blue spruce boughs hanging to the ground and the nearby stone bird bath, taking turns drinking. Among the seven were perhaps the young of this year’s hatch.
What I was sure of is that these birds are staying, coloring the winter with shades of vibrant blue and muted purplish gray.
In the soft light of this still, cool morning, the blue jays only clucked and even warbled a bit. They were busy but not frantic, not annoyed or annoying, seemingly taking care not to disturb the tranquility.
Poet Susan Hartley Swett asked of the blue jay:
“Did you steal a bit of the lake for your crest,
And fast blue violets into your vest?
Did you dip your wings in azure dye,
When April began to paint the sky?
Or were you hatched from a blue-bell bright,
‘Neath the warm, gold breast of a sunbeam light,
By the river one blue spring day?”
Perhaps all of the above, and perhaps for the purpose of coloring our winter days that are sure to come.
