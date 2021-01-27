Whew! Ok, got that out of the way. Ice fishing is out of my system for another winter.
Or, maybe not. You see, I’ve been going ice fishing once a year just to know it hasn’t changed, at least for me. I don’t catch any fish. I get cold and bored. When I’m convinced I won’t catch fish is when I wonder why anyone thinks cold beer on a cold lake in a cold wind tastes good.
The other thing: Ice fishing is not in my blood (even though lutefisk is). My mom and dad fished in the summer, because in our family “no such thing as safe ice” was taken way too seriously. Even when ice skating on the flooded rink in the front yard I had to tie a rope from my belly to the cottonwood tree.
But something strange happened last week. It was a mild Thursday morning when I texted my brother-in-law about something we’d been discussing. How about today for ice fishing? A cold front was moving in by mid-afternoon, so we made fast plans to meet at the lake by 11 a.m. Maybe we’d catch fish before catching cold.
I stopped for waxies and teardrops — and you thought I wasn’t well-versed in ice fishing — drove to the landing and rode in bro-in-law’s Jeep to a spot hugging the west shoreline; the wind was already picking up out of the west. Bro’s gas-powered ice auger started whining and churning, thank heavens, because I really didn’t have a good plan for puncturing 14 inches of ice except for a garage sale-special manual auger with a dull blade. I would spend more time drilling than jigging.
(When I go ice fishing alone I walk rapidly across the lake as if I know where I’m going. In truth, I have no idea, knowing only that I’m looking for a hole already drilled but recently abandoned, a hole with only a skim of ice on it. The only drawback being that I don’t catch fish in the same place someone else didn’t catch fish.)
I was fishing within 10 minutes. Twenty minutes later I was sitting on the obligatory 5-gallon pail, gazing across the ice, fighting boredom and negativity by counting ice shacks and thinking profound thoughts. My profoundness was paused by, “Did you bring beer?” No.
And then, suddenly, a nibble, though in my state of chill I figured a northern pike was cruising past and bumped into my panfish offering. But then there was bobber movement enough to get my hand’s attention and hook a tiny bluegill. It went back down the hole. A minute later I either re-caught it or its twin.
Then more serious bites started coming, and more serious fish started beaming up the shaft to daylight. I tossed them on the ice next to me like I always do (or don’t). I was getting quite a collection when it abruptly ended with a tangled line interruption and a cold-front eruption riding an emboldened wind. Snow devils chased and raced across the flat whiteness. Clouds ran away, and so did the fish.
But there were enough bluegills for supper (with a matching contribution from bro-in-law). So, you know, I might just go again. I got it into my system, not out of my system.
Greschner, who retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.