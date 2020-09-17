Collared deer legal to harvest
MADISON — During the 2020 hunting season, hunters may spot deer that are equipped with radio collars. Collared deer are part of a mortality study in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and are legal to hunt with a standard Wisconsin hunting license and harvest authorization.
The DNR Office of Applied Science is conducting a long-term mortality study called the Southwest Wisconsin Chronic Wasting Disease, Deer and Predator Study. Researchers are investigating factors like CWD, predation and hunter harvest, and what degree these affect survivorship in deer. The project crew has put GPS collars on almost 850 deer across the southwest region of the state.
Anyone who harvests a collared deer is asked to call the number on the collar so that a crew member can retrieve it. The number to call is 608-935-1940.
Wisconsin officials issue warning
State health and wildlife officials are warning people not to eat the livers of deer killed near Marinette, where soil and groundwater are contaminated with hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.
But the departments of Natural Resources and Health Services say the rest of the animals can be safely consumed.
The agencies issued the “do not eat” advisory based on tests of deer harvested within 5 miles of the JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center in Marinette, saying that consuming such animals’ livers could result in “significant” exposure to the chemicals, which have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.
“We want to be clear that people should feel comfortable eating venison from deer they’ve harvested near this area,” said Tami Ryan, DNR wildlife health section chief. “We just advise they do not consume the liver.”
State angler takes 12th in Texas
Brian Post of Janesville, fishing in his second-ever Bassmaster Open tournament this past weekend, finished 12th out of 215 fishermen competing on Sam Rayburn Reservoir out of Jasper, Texas.
“Close to 100 of them are from Texas, and there are a lot of guys that I follow on YouTube and Bassmasters and everything else that were in that tournament, and some of those guys I topped,” Post said. “It’s amazing. I really was definitely the underdog going in.”
Post earned just over $5,000 for his efforts in the tournament. The winner, Masayuki Matsushita, took home over $50,000.
Natural Resources Board to meet
MADISON — Due to public health advisories, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually for the September board meeting to consider authorizing several preliminary public hearing and comment periods and informational items.
The eConference meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, originating from the State Natural Resources Building in Madison. The public can only view the September board meeting by livestream.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/NRB for more information.
From staff reports, news services