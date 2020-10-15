State hunter education available online
MADISON — As of Thursday, students of all ages could earn their Wisconsin hunter education safety certification through a single, online-only hunter education course under a temporary change approved by the state Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The temporary change allows those under age 18 to take the online-only course from Oct.15 through Dec. 31. Those interested in taking the online-only course who are over 18 years of age may continue to do so.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR reviewed the available methods for delivering hunter education. A survey of volunteer instructors showed support for exploring alternatives to the traditional in-person hunter education course.
TV show to feature Wisconsin forests
MADISON — The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison will host a virtual premiere of the national TV program, “America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell,” which features the host’s travels to Wisconsin in the multi-part series’ latest episodes.
This online gathering, scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will feature a conversation on the critical importance and value of well-managed public and private forest lands in Wisconsin.
Leavell is best known as the keyboardist and musical director for The Rolling Stones, but he is also an educated and enthusiastic forestry advocate, conservationist and woodland owner.
“The search for solutions to the problems of sustainable growth, climate change and energy conservation is increasingly inspiring thought leaders to look at one of America’s finest resources — our forests,” Leavell said in a news release. “Whether for building or for recreation, our forests are good for the economy and for the spirit.”
Leavell explores the forests of Wisconsin on a Harley-Davidson in the two-part TV special. Part one finds Leavell exploring Wisconsin’s north woods.
Registration for the virtual premiere and screening of the episodes is available online at go.wisc.edu/talesfilmseries2020.
DNR on track to fill stocking quotas
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to help boost fish populations through stocking and is fulfilling all remaining 2020 stocking quotas for Lake Michigan.
“Over the last year and a half, DNR staff have worked closely with stakeholders and partners to develop the 2020-2022 Lake Michigan stocking plan to enhance fisheries management in Lake Michigan,” said Todd Kalish, DNR fisheries deputy bureau director, in a news release. “The plan includes initiatives to enhance partnerships with stakeholders, develop a new brook trout stocking initiative, conduct additional surveys and enhance our collective marketing and outreach strategies.”
The DNR is also on track to collect eggs this fall to continue to meet stocking goals for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, which includes the annual stocking of approximately:
Lake Michigan: 50,000 brook trout; 450,000 brown trout; 1.2 million chinook salmon; 500,000 coho salmon; 460,000 steelhead.
Lake Superior: 175,000 brown trout; 80,000 lake trout; 60,000 splake.
“Our vision for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is to enhance world-class fishing opportunities through these stocking efforts,” Kalish said.
