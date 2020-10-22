Hunters asked to help stop invasive species
MADISON — During the 2020 migratory bird season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding waterfowl hunters to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in hunting areas and adjacent waters.
Mud can hide seeds, the bulbils of starry stonewort and the eggs or larvae of tiny invaders like spiny water fleas. The faucet snail, which carries intestinal flukes that can kill ducks if they consume them, is also of particular concern.
But just a few minutes of preventative action can protect the state's hunting tradition for generations to come. Before launching into and leaving a water body, hunters should:
• Inspect waders, boats, trailers, motors and hunting equipment, including boots, blinds and dogs.
• Remove all plants, animals and mud to the best of their ability.
• Drain all water from decoys, boats, motors, live wells and other hunting equipment.
• Never move plants or live fish away from a water body.
Additionally, waterfowl hunters should remove all seed heads and roots when using vegetation for duck blinds. It is important to note it's illegal to use phragmites in counties where the plant is listed as prohibited. In general, these counties include the western half of Wisconsin.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Berklund named DNR's chief state forester
MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole has appointed Heather Berklund as the department’s new chief state forester. Her appointment became effective Oct. 12.
“I am proud to announce Heather taking on this leadership role,” Cole said in a news release. “She brings years of on-the-ground Wisconsin forest management and fire control experience to this position. As the first woman in Wisconsin’s history to hold this role, I know she will bring diverse perspectives to the table in her work.”
Berklund began her forestry career with the Wisconsin DNR in 2000, serving as a field forester in Merrill, Crandon and Mercer for more than a decade before becoming the Ashland-Iron team leader and then the Woodruff area leader in 2016.
In her role as the deputy division administrator of field operations for the past three years, Berklund led the public and private lands programs, Good Neighbor Authority partnership coordination, forest certification, tax law and fire protection programs.
Berklund earned a bachelor's degree in forestry from UW-Stevens Point and continued her education through forestry short-courses in Germany and Mexico.
Berklund’s office will continue to be in Rhinelander.
— From staff reports