Waterfowl hunters advised to wear life jackets
MADISON — Wisconsin has had 22 boating accident deaths so far this year, according to Department of Natural Resources records. Twenty of those were drowning-related, and 18 of those people were not wearing life jackets.
Hunters are no exception to boating accidents and drowning deaths, and as fall takes hold, they are urged to be aware that conditions can change rapidly with high winds, unfavorable weather and temperatures.
“It is crucial that waterfowl hunters — whether in a boat or in the water in waders — wear a life jacket,” DNR conservation warden Jon King said in a news release. “Wet, heavy hunting clothes serve as a weight that can pull a person underwater quickly.”
To prevent boating accidents, waterfowl hunters and other hunters alike should follow these safety tips while afloat and afield.
• Be aware that water temperatures are rapidly cooling and if you fall overboard, hypothermia can set in rapidly. Wearing a life jacket can keep you on the surface and you can use your energy to keep warm.
• Remember to protect your canine companion on the water — they need their life jackets, too.
• Never overload the boat. If hunting on a large river or lake, use a boat that is big enough to handle rough water.
• Balance your boat evenly and keep weight low for stability.
• Be on the lookout for elements outside of your control, such as changing weather, wind or a slightly submerged debris.
With peak rut underway, take safety precautions
MADISON — As Wisconsin heads into what is known in the hunting community as “peak rut,” or the primary breeding season for deer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding those participating in deer hunting season to practice safety when using tree stands.
According to surveys, 25% of bowhunters have experienced a fall or near fall from an elevated stand. Less than half of Wisconsin deer hunters use a safety harness every time they climb.
Make using a fall-restraint device part of your routine every time you hunt above the ground regardless of whether you hunt with a ladder stand, a tower stand or hang-on stand.
Hunters should also be mindful of the basic rules of tree stand safety:
• Always wear a full-body harness also known as a fall-arrest system.
• Connect to your tether line and keep your tether line short. The tether is designed to keep you in the seat, not to catch you after you fall.
• Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the tree stand: This means two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand at all times.
• Always use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded firearm or bow into and out of the stand. You can also use the haul for other things like a heavy backpack.
• Use a lifeline when climbing up and down, this keeps you connected from the time you leave the ground to the time you get back down.
Hunters may participate in the Treestand Manufacturers Association safety course, which is a free interactive course that takes 15 minutes to complete. Visit dnr.wi.gov for more information.
