The first snowfall of the season is behind us and as of this writing the bay is finally starting to show a skin of ice along the shore. It'll be a while before there's enough snow to groom the trails for skiiers, but it's a good time to explore a trail in a decent pair of boots.
Since I recently had to pick up some venison over in Poplar, it seemed like a good time to explore the Brule River State Forest trails, something I've been meaning to do for a couple of years. The Bayfield Road trail is a few miles north of Highway 2 near the town of Brule, and it's worth a visit any time of year.
The Bayfield Road trail is a 2.2-mile loop that follows along the pre-railway carriage road between Superior and Bayfield. Hikers or snowshoers looking for a longer trek can access the trail system near the Copper Range Campground and add about three miles to the round trip. The parking area is past the nice little public campground (a couple of campsites were occupied by intrepid souls even mid-week) and next to the DNR sign.
This trail spur is well-marked, but watch carefully for blazes and arrows because the trail turns on and off of logging roads without much warning. It starts along a beautiful stretch of the Bois Brule River, with towering pines along the bluff above the water. The trail then goes away from the river and winds through balsam and poplar forest.
There are bridges and some boardwalks, but this section is probably pretty wet in spring and early summer. The snow hadn't started to stick to the trail, so even with the blue markings the trail was easy to follow. This wasn't due to human activity: The bridges and boardwalks were clear of footprints except for large canine ones.
The trail follows along Percival Creek for much of the way, with several pretty areas of balsam and cedar trees and a short section through some recent logging activity. The trail goes gradually uphill until you reach the intersection with the main Bayfield Road trail.
The Wisconsin DNR says this trail intersection reportedly was the location of two taverns with lodging and accommodations for up to eight teams of horses. It was the layover spot between Superior and Bayfield, but now it's covered in thick forest and it's hard to picture where all those horses would have been tied up or stabled.
If you go northwest (right) from the intersection, you'll soon encounter the old Percival Mine site. Climb up a tumble of rocks and you'll see the old mine shaft behind a safety fence. Prospectors did find copper there but not much, according to the DNR. Most of the mining exploration in the area that's now the state forest didn't find much and probably led to prospectors losing a lot of money.
A little further on there's a structure foundation that used to be the miners’ housing. The trail then winds through more upland forest with more pine and oak trees; this loop is probably lovely during peak fall colors due to the variety of plants and trees. The trail then goes uphill and leads to a beautiful overlook that makes a nice rest stop.
The footprints that were following the trail earlier were explained by a silent flash of gray fluffy tail, which was all I saw of the wolf that was clearly aware of me before I was aware of it.
The other notable feature of this trail loop is a pretty northern mesic hemlock/sugar maple stand after the overlook. If you're doing the short hike, the parking lot isn't too far, and if you're doing the long hike, you're over halfway done.
The Bayfield Road trail can be accessed from Clevedon Road west of Brule, or at the end of Park Road off of Highway H north of Brule. It's accessible for snowshoeing in winter (never fear, skiers, the After Hours Ski Trail is next door off of Highway 2). On my next visit I plan to be on top of several feet of snow.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.