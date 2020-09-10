The sun shouldered its way over the eastern horizon and soon found a portal in the pine boughs through which to shoot a ray my way. In my morning chair, coffee in hand, I suddenly noticed the soft yet distinctive shadow on the glass patio door of a hummingbird hovering over a fuchsia plant.
The scene played out without any attraction hanging from a string or suctioned to the glass. The sun was sending a ray from 93 million miles away to give me free window artistry, if only for a moment. The subject of the shadow, the hummingbird, was feeding on the flower 12 feet away on the deck. The bird suddenly buzzed away, and the sunray met up with the pine branches. The image was gone.
I took a sip of coffee and thought of how easily the gifts of nature, and of life, come and go and then come again if we keep looking, seeking with hope. No sooner had the shadow of nature left my window than I noticed a robin battling for balance as it pecked at the orange berries of the mountain ash tree.
Both the hummingbird and robin were feeling a tug from the south. It was a tug telling them to feed, feed now and feed heavily. Soon there will be miles to be made, because that sun is showing up later every September morning.
This slipping away of daylight was subtle at first. August’s string of days with mesmerizing sameness lulled us into an endless summer state of mind. But summers are never endless, and the autumnal equinox nears, aiming to change our mind real soon. A morning without the hummingbird and robin is not far off. They will soon be someone else’s shadows, someone else’s gifts. Though those gifts may vanish, I kept thinking of other offerings in September. Oh, in September:
Goldenrod blooming, blackbirds gathering. I will gather my thoughts, in September. A chill in the night, sun warming the afternoon. I’ll have warm memories, in September.
Painted leaves and faded tansies. Lingering butterflies and laughing breezes. Red apples and blue asters, old shotguns and canoe paddles, woodsmoke at the cabin and frost on the pumpkin. All in September.
Velvet curls from deer horns, woolly bears curl in fright. I’ll curl up with a good book, in September. Northern lights and southern flights. I’ll look to the sky, in September.
