It was bound to be more about seeing birds than watching birds. In the woodlot the songbird frenzy has been hushed. The vociferous seeking of mates and protecting nesting sites only six months ago has been replaced by pulling up stakes in autumn’s haze as days shorten between sunrise and sunset, with the hard season looming.
So I would look for birds, depending more on seeing than hearing. It didn’t take long to start the show. On the way to my firewood haven I suddenly noticed that I was intercepting a flock of geese as the large birds winged slightly southeast while I was driving straight south. I was only slowly catching up to the geese, and when I did it was apparent they were moving nearly the same speed as my truck, locked in at 54 mph.
The question: How fast do Canada geese fly? I would find later that geese cruise at 35-40 mph normally but can wing up to 70 mph with a tailwind. It was a windy morning, and my later check of wind speed at that time and location showed 13 mph and gusting somewhat higher.
A few miles down the road a pair of sandhill cranes stood tall in a harvested bean field, picking at leftovers during a migration layover on their way to Texas and beyond. Minutes later I pulled into the field, and there was a ruffed grouse, suddenly all alert next to the old fence. I thought of my shotgun in the back seat, and perhaps so did the grouse as its nerves told it to flush, and flush it did into the brush, in a flurry and a hurry.
I did not get a good look at where and how far away the grouse may have curled down, so I did not pursue. Maybe I just didn’t see, and I was reminded that seeing in nature is an art and a constant work in practice. Nature is wont to play the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t game. But if we’re intent on reversing the game, of expecting to see and focusing until we do, then nature will reveal what is right in front of us when we look beyond the naturally obvious.
Suddenly the silence was broken, at least the silence beyond the swooshing of the leaves. There was a screech from a blue jay and the cawing of a crow, as if reminding me that this is their territory and will be through the snow and cold. In contrast, a turkey vulture turned circles in the sky. In silence it stared downward, its eyes seeking a prize — a free meal before moving on to the southern states.
The most “birdseeing” would be saved for when I was leaving. Driving along the brushy ravine that hugs the field, small birds started bouncing in front of me, moving 25 feet at a time as the truck crawled along the field drive. Some lingered long enough in the bare branches and sumac for me to see I was playing tag with yellow-rumped warblers and a small flock of bluebirds.
Those warblers and bluebirds were the late migrants, and in another week they won’t be here. Neither will the cranes, turkey vultures and some of the geese. But the grouse, crows, blue jays and some geese don’t mind wintertime. On this day in autumn there were decisions being made. Some birds were biding their time before leaving, others before buying into winter.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.