We finally got some much-needed rain here in the Northland and especially northern Minnesota where forest fires have been raging. It wasn’t enough to fill up some of our smaller creeks and more seasonal waterfalls, the ones I’ve been putting off visiting this summer. Unless the weather changes dramatically this fall, it’ll be better to visit them during the spring melt-off. Fortunately we have some larger rivers in the area with spectacular natural features and enough water in them to make a trip off the beaten path worthwhile. So at the end of August I decided to entirely disregard TLC’s advice and go chasing waterfalls.
Iron County in Wisconsin has a number of waterfalls squirrelled away in its rolling hills, hollows and gorges. Zoom in a little ways on Google Maps and a number of them pop up on the screen. I visited a couple of areas not far over the county line near Gurney. The first place, Potato River Falls, is well-known and frequently photographed by South Shore denizens. In spite of all this, the little park where the falls are located has a very low profile. There’s a small sign off of Highway 169 that’s easy to miss and a no-parking sign announcing you’ve arrived at the end of the road. (It actually took a little digging online for me to figure out that the Iron County Forest owns the property). But the stairwells (lots of stairs) and decks down to the falls are well-built and the scenery is worth the climb back up. The upper falls is a long cascade through a shallower portion of the gorge, and the lower section is a shorter, steeper falls with higher canyon walls. There’s a pretty little trail below the lower falls that follows the Potato River. There’s also a nice small campground with no signs announcing it or pay box, which judging by the look of it unfortunately leads to people living on the sites long-term.
Further down the road the more adventurous will encounter Wren Falls. This beautiful spot is easily accessed by UTV or mountain bike, and the spur road leading to it has been nicely improved so most vehicles can navigate it (it’s still a tight squeeze for two cars). Turn off of Highway 169 on Vogue Road and follow the signs for about five miles. The falls is on the Tyler Forks River, a short walk back from the parking area. The scenery is reminiscent of further downstream at Copper Falls State Park, with steep rocky sides and narrow channels. There’s a campsite at the falls along the North Country Trail, which either trail volunteers or unusually diligent campers have kept immaculate. It’s also a lovely picnic area.
The trail goes along the gorge toward Copper Falls with lovely views to the left. Toward the east, you can hike on the NCT through the county forest to a rock outcropping overlook; it’s about three miles out and back from Wren Falls. This trail segment winds through second-growth maple, yellow birch, ash and basswood trees with some spruce and fir mixed in. There’s another terrific new bridge over a reinforced washout area built by the Brule-St. Croix Roving Trail Crew Project that looks like it could withstand the next thousand-year flood, and several nice boardwalks over formerly wet areas. The trail isn’t too steep but it is rugged, with a number of rock formations along the way. The overlook has a great view over a valley to the next ridgeline with no sign of human habitation. If you’re through-hiking you can access Upson Lake and Weber Lake from the NCT starting at Wren Falls. Scouting out where to explore led me down a rabbit hole of other obscure sites in this part of the state, so stay tuned for more exploration reports in the future.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.