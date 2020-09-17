On the shores of Lake Superior, next to Chequamegon Bay, I was not the only camper with a camera. Half a dozen folks were being pulled to the lakeshore a few minutes past 7 o’clock on this early evening in mid-September. There was a show across the water, on the western horizon.
The sun was settling down and taking on a complexion of orange and red, the color more intense as the horizon neared, belying the sun’s soft manner and silent slide at this moment. Filtered through smoky haze we could not easily see or smell, the pretty hue of the sunset was nevertheless the result of wildfires ravaging the West, nearly 2,000 miles away.
How could this be? How could this sunset delight on Lake Superior be the byproduct of the fiery plight of so many so far away? I felt guilty. “Did you get a winner?” a woman asked as I clicked through the images on my camera. Perhaps, but that sunset told a tale of tragedy. Nobody wins. The sun slipped away.
Night came and so did the stars. Upon arrival at the campground I had taken a reading on directions, using my phone. I noted North, but now at night I wanted the stars to reaffirm it, for if I ever have to choose, I will take the stars over my phone. From the same spot I stood in the afternoon, I found Polaris, the North Star, with pointer help from the Big Dipper. Technology and the heavens were in perfect accord. Lights of a harbor town flickered across the bay; campfires flickered around us.
Campers come and go here, traveling the Great Lakes shoreline in homes on wheels that are nicer than some houses on foundations. Like the sunsets and wildfires, the contrasts are baffling. The next afternoon we went for a walk, probably to clear our heads.
The water was choppy as the afternoon wind picked up. The wind was from the west — no doubt carrying more smoke this way. I turned my attention to the vegetation along the walking path. Soon I had a collection of plants and flowers in my mind and on my camera, including elderberry with deep purple berries, bur marigolds in yellow, touch-me-nots in orange, crown vetch in whitish pink, and milkweed, still holding green pods this far north. From one small tree I picked its round fruit, the hull olive-colored and spiky. Later I split the hull open to uncover two dark brown, shiny nuts inside. The tree was a horse chestnut, a new discovery for me.
We returned to the campsite and began cooking outside. Another clear evening on Lake Superior, another sunset across the big water. Later, around the campfire, I stared into the dancing glow, thankful for flames that provide reflection, not destruction.
