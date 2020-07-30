I sometimes find it hard warming up to August though it has no problem warming up to me. But I’m changing my mind about the month that starts the change of seasons; summer’s last nudge under our skin before we move on to sweaters and pumpkins, rustling corn leaves, crisp nights and apples, too.
I once regarded August as a 31-day wasteland of heat and humidity, mosquitoes and too many tomatoes, as I waited grudgingly for the splendor of September. But now I see August for its “time to every purpose,” and I am determined to recognize and enjoy those moments of purpose.
So I made a list. It’s the list of August, and it begins with plump blackberries, goldenrod and sunflowers, orb weaver spider webs glistening in the morning dew, Perseid meteors streaking through the Milky Way nights. And Northern Lights.
Mountain ash berries turning burnt orange. Golden sunrises filtering through the fog. Corn tassels against pink sunsets, squirrels scurrying for butternuts of mossy hue and feel. Red tomatoes, yellow sweet corn, green cucumbers. Potatoes seeing daylight, and an impatient maple branch bleeding red.
Monarch butterflies squirming from chrysalids. The chirping of crickets. Fat toads hopping away in the murky light. Wild plums, tame chipmunks. Goldenrod, sunflowers and fields of amber oats. Aphids in the late alfalfa, sulphurs in a shrinking mud puddle.
Blackbirds meeting on a wire to discuss travel plans. Nighthawks circling, black against the sunset. Goldfinches picking at thistle down and seeds. Asters finding their colors, grouselets gaining their wings, fawns losing their spots.
Hawk moths with stout frames, dragonflies with wings on sticks. Cicadas sounding a siren. Or is that the swan song of summer as darkness gathers? Jupiter burning bright in that night — the month’s last night — and the cool of the next morning — the first morning — of September.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.