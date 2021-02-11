When I woke up this morning, it was 20 degrees below zero.
After such a mild-mannered fall and winter, it was a bit of a shock to be back to business as usual for the Northland. As an added bonus the polar vortex is a great time to get one more look at our other visitors from Canada, the winter finches. They’ll be moving out soon as the days get longer and the local birds start ramping up their activity level, but you may still see them around your feeders or flocking up with their friends. This winter’s final featured finch is one that birders around the area have been reporting frequently: the common redpoll.
While most Americans won’t often — or ever — get a chance to see these energetic little finches, “common” is an appropriate moniker for them. There are about 160 million of them, breeding in the areas encircling the Arctic Ocean at the top of the globe. They’re typically seen in Wisconsin every winter, but every couple of years or so they descend in large numbers and wander as far south as the Texas panhandle.
Common redpolls are social birds that form large flocks in winter, much like the pine siskins they resemble. Males have a red crown and a hint of rosy pink on their chests. Females and juveniles have a tiny red patch on their heads and can be difficult to tell apart from other little brown finches with streaked bodies and wing bars. The males are much less pink than purple finches or house finches. They’re most easily identified by their large numbers, buzzy “zapping” calls and a total lack of yellow coloration that ensures you’re not looking at pine siskins. These little guys prefer small seeds like black thistle seed that can be presented in a sock feeder or finch feeder with a small openings that deter larger birds.
A reader recently pointed out that thistle seed should be chosen carefully, as seeds that are not fresh may be ignored by birds. Look for dark black seeds with an oily sheen; they’ll usually be fresher if you can find them in bulk and good quality seeds should leave oil spots on a paper bag. And keep your feeders clean: Common redpolls are susceptible to salmonella infection that spreads through their large flocks.
Common redpolls might make their way into the mid-South looking for winter seed crops, but they’re most at home in the far north. They successfully breed in boreal forests and manage to find shrubs and conifers for nesting in the otherwise treeless tundra. They can raise as many as three broods in the short Arctic summer and use body language to communicate and keep order in the flocks that they hang out in even during their breeding season. Their most common food in the winter is birch seeds. They maintain their high energy level by eating 42% of their body mass every day.
Highly intelligent, common redpolls often shake birch catkins to get the seeds out and then eat them off the top of the snow. Much like chipmunks, they have a pouch in their throats that allows them to store seeds until they can find a warmer, more sheltered place to eat them.
These hardy little guys can survive in temperatures as cold as 65 below zero Fahrenheit, and sometimes dig foot-long tunnels in the snow where they burrow to keep warm. They’re also seasoned travelers: Individual birds have traveled from Alaska to the eastern U.S., from Belgium to China and from Michigan to Siberia.
Common redpolls are quite numerous and their remote breeding habitats make them less affected by development and human activity. Climate change is a greater threat to their future since their cold circle at the top of the planet is shrinking. So when you’re concerned about how the wildlife is doing when temperatures drop far below zero, remember there’s a flock of common redpolls out there feeling right at home.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.